Chris Noth Accused by 3rd Woman of Sexual Assault

“Sex in the City” star Chris Noth is being accused of sexual assault by a third woman, who has come forward to The Daily Beast. Her account comes two days after two other women gave similar claims about the actor.



The woman, who spoke to The Daily Beast under the alias “Ava,” said that Noth assaulted her at the Manhattan restaurant Da Marino in 2010 when she was an 18-year-old graduate from an acting conservatory. Noth was 55 at the time.



“They were looking for a pretty hostess that could draw people to the restaurant and double as entertainment on nights where they had a pianist play Broadway show-tunes,” she recalled to the Daily Beast.



The woman says that Noth was intoxicated when he passed by the restaurant and asked the boss to sing with her in the restaurant. She recalls later talking with him in a booth while he repeatedly pulled her into his lap and groped her.

At 1 a.m., the woman said she went to her manager’s office to pick up her coat and her pay when the lights were turned off and Noth entered the room, at which point he pressed his body against her and kissed and groped her repeatedly. “He wasn’t hearing, ‘no,’ but he heard me when I said, ‘not here’ and convinced him that I would meet him somewhere else,” she explained.



She recalled Noth said he would send for a car to his apartment once he got there, and the woman did not reply to texts from him asking for her address. The next day, the restaurant’s owner rejected the woman’s claim, saying that Noth “would never be interested in someone as insignificant as me.”





The woman said she made light of the incident in conversations with friends and in social media posts, but finally decided to speak up about being assaulted after the rise of the #MeToo movement in 2017. She has participated in email discussions with other survivors of sexual assaults by celebrities, but has not identified Noth as her assailant until now.

Reps for Noth have denied all wrongdoing. In the wake of the initial allegations, Peloton has removed a new ad featuring Noth as his “Sex in the City” character Mr. Big.