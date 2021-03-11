On the one-year anniversary of the NBA’s COVID-related shutdown, HBO released the trailer for its upcoming doc about the sports world navigating through the pandemic and social-justice protests.

“The Day Sports Stood Still” is directed by Antoine Fuqua and is executive produced by Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul.

The film premieres on March 24. Watch the trailer in the video above.

In the doc, Paul, then a point guard for the Oklahoma City Thunder and the president of the NBA Players Association, recounts his personal experience of being involved in the first American sports game that was shut down by the pandemic on March 11 and the subsequent shutdowns that followed.

The doc goes on to cover the sports world’s attempt to restart play with COVID-19 safety regulations — particularly the NBA bubble that was set up in Orlando — as well as Paul’s memories of negotiating with players and owners when the Milwaukee Bucks refused to play following the shooting of Jacob Blake by police. Stars from other leagues also provide their thoughts in remote interviews on how the pandemic and the Black Lives Matter protests personally affected them.

Alongside Paul, Grazer and Justin Wilkes will produce the film for Imagine Documentaries while Fuqua will produce through Fuqua Films. Ron Howard, Sara Bernstein, and Marc Gilbar are executive producers.