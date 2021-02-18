Chris Pine Thriller ‘Violence of Action’ Snagged by STXfilms

STXfilms has acquired the U.S. rights to “Violence of Action,” a thriller starring Chris Pine and directed by “The Nile Hilton Incident” filmmaker Tarik Saleh.

“Violence of Action” stars Pine alongside Ben Foster, Gillian Jacobs, Eddie Marsan, Fares Fares, Nina Hoss and Amira Casara.

The film tells the story of a man involuntarily discharged from the Marines who joins a paramilitary organization, only to find himself alone and hunted while on his very first mission in Poland. He must now fight long enough to get home and uncover the true motives of those who betrayed him. JP Davis wrote the screenplay.

Thunder Road Film’s Basil Iwanyk and Erica Lee are producing “Violence of Action,” with 30WEST fully financing the film. 30WEST’s Dan Friedkin, Micah Green and Dan Steinman are executive producing along with Chris Pine, Jonathan Fuhrman, Tom Lassally and Josh Bratman. Esther Hornstein of Thunder Road Films is executive producing. CAA Media Finance and 30WEST co-repped the U.S. rights.

It was previously announced that STXinternational acquired international rights to the film and will directly distribute in the UK and Ireland.

“We’re incredibly impressed by what we’ve seen so far of ‘Violence of Action.’ Chris gives the kind of unforgettable performance that will resonate with audiences everywhere,” STX chairman Adam Fogelson said in a statement. “It’s an elevated action film that has real franchise potential and we are tremendously excited to be working with Chris, Tarik and the teams at Thunder Road and 30WEST.”

“Violence of Action” was shot on location in the U.S., Germany and Romania and is currently in post-production.