The Los Angeles Police Department says that Chris Rock has declined to file a police report against Will Smith after the “King Richard” actor slapped him on the Oscars stage.

While the LAPD left out the names of both Smith and Rock in their statement, they add that if Rock wishes to file a police report at a later date, the department will be available.

“LAPD investigative entities are aware of an incident between two individuals during the Academy Awards program. The incident involved one individual slapping another. The individual involved has declined to file a police report. If the involved party desires a police report at a later date, LAPD will be available to complete an investigative report,” the LAPD said in a statement to TheWrap.

A representative for Chris Rock did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

About halfway through the Oscars show, Smith attacked Rock on the Oscars stage after the comedian made a joke at Jada Pinkett Smith’s expense. The “King Richard” star stormed onto the stage after Rock suggested that Pinkett Smith, who has alopecia, should star in a “G.I. Jane” sequel due to her bald head.

“Will Smith just smacked the s— out of me,” Rock said to the audience, in a slight state of disbelief.

Smith could then be heard from just off stage shouting, “Keep my wife’s name out your f—ing mouth,” to which Rock tried to defend himself, saying: “Wow, dude, it was a f—ing ‘G.I. Jane’ joke.”

Smith later in the evening won Best Actor for his work in “King Richard,” and during his speech, while he didn’t apologize to Rock directly, he apologized to the Academy and his fellow nominees for overshadowing the rest of the awards.

“I want to apologize to the Academy, I want to apologize to all my fellow nominees. This is a beautiful moment, and I am not crying for winning an award. It’s not about winning an award for me,” Smith said in part. “Art imitates life. I look like the crazy father, just like Richard Williams … but love will make you do crazy things.”