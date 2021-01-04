Chris Rock’s ‘Tamborine’ Special Adds 27 Minutes of New Footage in ‘Total Blackout’ Cut (Video)

Chris Rock’s 2018 Netflix stand-up comedy special “Tamborine” is adding 27 minutes of previously unreleased footage in a repackaged release. “Chris Rock: Total Blackout, The Tamborine Extended Cut” is set to debut next week on Netflix.
In what Rock and Netflix have dubbed a “remix” of the Grammy-nominated special, the comedian offers (even) more searing observations on race, fatherhood, and politics, the streaming service said on Monday. The extended cut includes never-before-seen jokes, interviews, and behind-the-scenes footage.
Watch a chilly Rock tease the special in the above video. There are a whole bunch of tambourines — er, tamborines — hanging from trees in the pretty low-budget promo.
“Chris Rock: Total Blackout, The Tamborine Extended Cut” premieres globally on Netflix on Jan. 12, 2021.
The original “Tamborine” release has a 100% fresh rating among critics on Rotten Tomatoes. It has a 37% rating among viewers, however, so something is up.
Rock’s first stand-up comedy special in more than 10 years (his “Kill the Messenger” was released in 2008 on HBO) has a 78 score (out of 100) on Metacritic.
Rock’s “Tamborine” is spelled that way (without the “u”) “because that’s how Prince spelled it in the song ‘Tamborine,'” the comedian explained in a Facebook Live post when the special initially came out.
Prince’s “Tamborine” — which Chad Clark described for The Washington City Paper as “roughly two minutes of threadbare metaphor for masturbation” — is from Prince’s immaculate 1985 album “Around the World in a Day.” (Clark’s entire analysis can be found here.
Readers can watch Rock’s Facebook Live about the original special here.
“Tamborine, motherf—er, tamborine.”