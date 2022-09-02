Chris Rock waited five months to lay into Will Smith over the infamous Oscar slap, and he did not hold back.

“Will did the impression of a perfect person for 30 years, and he ripped his mask off and showed us he was as ugly as the rest of us,” Rock said during his set in Liverpool’s M&S Arenon on Thursday.

However, Rock found that Smith’s Oscar-night act of violence made him more relatable. “Whatever the consequences are… I hope he doesn’t put his mask back on again, and lets his real face breathe. I see myself in both men,'” he said of both the “perfect” star of “Men in Black” and the angry actor who slapped him.

Rock’s fellow stand-up Dave Chappelle kicked things off by asking, “Did that s— hurt?'”

“Goddam right… the motherf—er hit me over a bulls— joke, the nicest joke I ever told,” Rock responded. The joke, if you need reminding was a dig at Smith’s wife, Jada Pinkett Smith’s baldness, comparing her to Demi Moore in “G.I. Jane.”

Rock claimed later that he didn’t know about Jada’s struggles with alopecia.

Smith has since apologized to Rock in an emotional video, but Rock has yet to accept the apology. For his action, Smith has been banned from Academy events for the next 10 years and voluntarily resigned his membership. However, he did not have to hand back his Best Actor Oscar for “King Richard.”

During his set, Rock also took aim at Meghan Markle, who recently launched her new podcast, Archetypes, accusing her of using her complaints about the British royal family to become famous.