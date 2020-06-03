Chris Trousdale, Former Dream Street Singer, Dies at 34 From Coronavirus (Report)

Chris Trousdale, a former member of the boy band Dream Street, has died at the age of 34 due to complications from the coronavirus, according to TMZ.

“It is with a heavy heart that we confirm the passing of Chris Trousdale on June, 2, 2020 from an undisclosed illness,” a statement on Trousdale’s Facebook page read. “He was a light to so many and will be missed dearly by his family, friends and fans all over the world.”

While the statement did not mention his cause of death, former band mate Jesse McCartney posted a tribute to Instagram, writing, “It pains me to say that an old friend, Chris Trousdale, from my early days in the music industry has passed away due to complications from COVID-19. Chris had an explosively charming personality with boundless amounts of talent. … My deepest sympathies go out to his mother whom I know cherished him dearly. RIP Chris. I’ll never forget your smile.”

Additionally, a family member told TMZ he passed away in Burbank, California, on June 2 from complications from COVID-19.

Trousdale joined Dream Street in 1999 alongside McCartney, Greg Raposo, Matt Ballinger and Frankie Galasso. They broke up in 2002 following the release of two studio albums. The band’s top songs included “It Happens Every Time” and “Sugar Rush.” Trousdale then decided to embark on a solo career and finish his schooling at the Professional Performing Arts School.

He started his career at the age of 8 when he joined the touring company of “Les Misérables.” Later, he joined the Broadway company of the play with Ricky Martin and Lea Michele. He then joined the children’s group The Broadway Kids and performed in plays such as “The Sound of Music,” “Beauty and the Beast” and “The Wizard of Oz,” to name a few.

He went on to record “Kissless Christmas” and “Wild Christmas” for “School’s Out! Christmas Album,” and he released duets with the girl group Play and artist Niki Cleary.

He made acting appearances in “Days of Our Lives” and Disney Channel’s “Shake It Up.” Trousdale also auditioned for “The Voice” in 2012 but failed to move past the blind audition round of the NBC singing competition. He released his own single, titled “Summer,” in 2019.

It pains me to say that an old friend, Chris Trousdale, from my early days in the music industry has passed away due to complications from COVID-19. Chris had an explosively charming personality with boundless amounts of talent. Together we made up two of the five members of a boyband called DreamStreet. We were young kids with budding talent who shared an overwhelming love for music and performing. Chris, in my opinion, was the most popular among us, who had a way of drawing every eye to what he was doing on stage. As an incredibly trained dancer, he would pick up an entire dance number in a matter of minutes; something that would take us days. I truly envied him as a performer. We were a part of something people never get to experience in an entire lifetime at the tender ages of 12 and 14. Although we were a band for only 3 years, at that age, it feels like a lifetime and we built a real brotherhood. In later years, we would grow apart as our lives would take different turns, but I would often reflect on our early days together and think about how exciting it all was. My deepest sympathies go out to his mother whom I know cherished him dearly. RIP Chris. I’ll never forget your smile. #DreamStreet #ChrisTrousdale

