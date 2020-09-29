Fox News’ Chris Wallace was slammed on social media for his moderating performance at Tuesday’s debate between Biden and Trump.

“What is Chris Wallace doing? He has no control over this debate. He asks a question and lets Trump continue yelling. This is a disgrace,” Joe Scarborough tweeted.

“Chris Wallace-GET CONTROL,” Julia Louis-Dreyfus tweeted, adding later in a separate tweet, “Chris Wallace-turn off his mic.”

“Hellllo Chris Wallace??? Looking for a moderator here. Jesus Christ what a fricken mess,” Soledad O’Brien tweeted.

Throughout the chaotic night, which was marked by repeated interruptions and crosstalk, Wallace appeared to struggle to gain control over the conversation; at one point, Chris Wallace scolded Trump directly for continuing to interrupt.

“The country would be better served if we allowed both people to speak with fewer interruptions. I’m appealing to you, sir, to do that,” Wallace said to Trump.

“And him too,” Trump responded, referring to Biden.

“Frankly, you’ve been doing more interrupting,” Chris Wallace said.

Oh my God.

Chris Wallace has totally lost control of this thing.

He’s allowing Trump to behave like schoolyard bully, completely disrespecting the millions of Americans who tuned-in hoping to see a debate of ideas, and a plan to move America forward. — Ana Navarro-Cárdenas (@ananavarro) September 30, 2020

Hellllo Chris Wallace??? Looking for a moderator here. Jesus Christ what a fricken mess. — Soledad O'Brien (@soledadobrien) September 30, 2020

Apparently not only Donald thinks Joe Biden is currently the president. Chris Wallace does, too. — Mary L Trump (@MaryLTrump) September 30, 2020