Chris Wallace Slammed for Biden-Trump Debate Performance: ‘This Is a Disgrace’

“Chris Wallace-GET CONTROL,” Julia Louis-Dreyfus tweets

| September 29, 2020 @ 7:24 PM Last Updated: September 29, 2020 @ 7:55 PM

CLEVELAND, OHIO - SEPTEMBER 29: Debate moderator and Fox News anchor Chris Wallace directs the first presidential debate between U.S. President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden at the Health Education Campus of Case Western Reserve University on September 29, 2020 in Cleveland, Ohio. This is the first of three planned debates between the two candidates in the lead up to the election on November 3. (Photo by Olivier Douliery-Pool/Getty Images

Fox News’ Chris Wallace was slammed on social media for his moderating performance at Tuesday’s debate between Biden and Trump.

“What is Chris Wallace doing? He has no control over this debate. He asks a question and lets Trump continue yelling. This is a disgrace,” Joe Scarborough tweeted.

“Chris Wallace-GET CONTROL,” Julia Louis-Dreyfus tweeted, adding later in a separate tweet, “Chris Wallace-turn off his mic.”

“Hellllo Chris Wallace??? Looking for a moderator here. Jesus Christ what a fricken mess,” Soledad O’Brien tweeted.

Also Read: Biden-Trump Debate Moderator Chris Wallace's Plan: 'To Be as Invisible as Possible' (Video)

Throughout the chaotic night, which was marked by repeated interruptions and crosstalk, Wallace appeared to struggle to gain control over the conversation; at one point, Chris Wallace scolded Trump directly for continuing to interrupt.

“The country would be better served if we allowed both people to speak with fewer interruptions. I’m appealing to you, sir, to do that,” Wallace said to Trump.

“And him too,” Trump responded, referring to Biden.

“Frankly, you’ve been doing more interrupting,” Chris Wallace said.

