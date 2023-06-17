On Friday’s edition of “CNN Tonight,” Chris Wallace said that Donald Trump, who was arrested and arraigned on 37 counts related to violations of the Espionage Act earlier this week, would “have to be crazy not to be worried” that the charges will lead to significant jail time and possibly even a life sentence.

As Wallace told anchor Abby Phillip while discussing former White House Chief of Staff John Kelly’s statement that Trump is “scared s—less” about going to jail, “Well, look, you’d have to be crazy not to be worried. Almost everyone, Republican and Democrat who has any kind of independence has said it’s a very strong indictment. Now, an indictment is not proof. And a lot of people who were indicted end up being found not guilty, but there’s every reason for him to worry. And as a man who just turned 77, you talk about a jail term, it could be a life sentence if it were to happen.”

Chris Wallace on Donald Trump being indicted:



“There’s every reason for him to worry. And as a man who just turned 77, you talk about a jail term, it could be a life sentence…” pic.twitter.com/PLCU8BPyAg — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) June 16, 2023

Wallace also pointed out, “Donald Trump has led a very different life than the rest of us. He’s been involved in litigation for decades, not this kind, not a criminal case where he could actually face jail time, but, you know, this is a lot more in his wheelhouse than it is for the average person.”

He added, “Ever since he got to the White House, you think about the kind of things in your life that would paralyze you if something goes wrong, there’s a leak in the faucet. It just astonishes me this guy’s ability to keep on keeping on despite all of the incoming [issues] that he faces all the time.”

“I mean, you can love him or hate him, but that’s true,” replied Phillip. “He has a very high tolerance for this kind of thing almost to a fault. In fact, maybe if his tolerance for this were a little bit lower, he would not have found himself in this situation.”

Trump is currently running for president in the 2024 election, vying for the Republican nomination.