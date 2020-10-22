Clearly still smarting over the disastrous first presidential debate back in September, Chris Wallace said Thursday night that he is “Jealous” of final presidential debate moderator Kristen Welker’s performance and wishes he could have swapped places with her.

“First of all, I’m jealous,” Wallace told Fox’s chief political correspondent Bret Baier and anchor Martha MacCallum during the network’s post-debate coverage Thursday night. “I would’ve liked to have been able to moderate that debate and get a real exchange of views instead of hundreds of interruptions.”

“I thought it was a good debate, a good, substantive debate, two very competing visions for the country. I thought that Biden had many more specific plans,” he said. “I thought the President’s presentation was more fluid, there were clearly times when Joe Biden seemed to falter a little bit in making his point or finishing his sentence.”

Also Read: That Time Joe Biden Sarcastically Called Donald Trump 'Abraham Lincoln' And Trump Didn't Get It (Video)

Wallace went on to note that he thought the questions and the topics seemed to “played more to Biden’s advantage than they did to the President’s.”

Wallace was part of Fox News’ post-debate panel which included Brit Hume, Dana Perino, Juan Williams, Katie Pavlich, Donna Brazile, and Carl Rove.

The final debate between Trump and Biden had notably fewer interruptions during each candidate’s two minutes of uninterrupted time, and Welker has been praised for the way she handled the notoriously tough job of moderating.

Also Read: Trump-Biden Debate Viewers Want Even More 'Mute Button'

Watch Wallace’s full remarks in the clip above.