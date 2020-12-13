Fox News’ Chris Wallace put the screws to House Minority Whip Steve Scalise on “Fox News Sunday,” confronting the Republican congressman about his support of the Texas lawsuit that would have tossed out millions of votes in four key battleground states.

“You were talking about disenfranchising the 10 million Biden voters who supported [President-elect Joe Biden] in those four states,” Wallace said. “Do you feel comfortable throwing out millions of votes of your fellow Americans?”

Although Scalise insisted “nobody wants any votes thrown out,” Wallace pointed out that the lawsuit Scalise and other Republicans backed would have done just that.

The lawsuit in question challenged election results in Georgia, Pennsylvania, Michigan and Wisconsin on the basis that those states put into effect pandemic-related changes to the voting process that Texas dubiously claimed were unconstitutional. The U.S. Supreme Court tossed out the lawsuit on Friday. Writing succinctly, “Texas has not demonstrated a judicially cognizable interest in the manner in which another State conducts its elections.”

Noting that the electoral college vote is Monday, Wallace clamped down hard on Scalise. “You’re not willing to recognize [Biden] as the president-elect, and you’re not willing to stop contesting the election?” Wallace asked.

“Let’s let this legal process play itself out,” Scalise responded, adding that “Joe Biden has been going through a transition with President Trump supporting him.”

Wallace, who has come down hard on the Trump administration numerous times since the election, also asked Scalise about the federal investigation into Hunter Biden’s taxes, mentioning that the president-elect asserted that his administration’s Justice Department would operate independently and not exert executive influence over any investigation into Biden family memers.

“I’m sure whoever [Joe Biden] puts up for attorney general will be heavily scrutinized by the United States Senate,” Scalise responded.

You can watch the complete interview above.