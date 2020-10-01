Fox News’ Chris Wallace said President Trump bore the “primary responsibility for what happened” at Tuesday’s Biden-Trump debate, where he served as moderator.

“The president was determined to try to butt in and throw Joe Biden off,” Wallace said on Thursday’s “Bill Hemmer Reports.” “I saw another Fox analysis that indicates the president interrupted either Biden’s answers or my questions a total of 145 times, which is way more than one a minute,” he continued. “He bears the primary responsibility for what happened on Tuesday night.”

Wallace then noted how “frustrating” it was to try to hold a serious debate while Trump continued to interrupt and speak over both Wallace and Biden.

“Here was my debate book, and literally hundreds of manhours and womanhours, between me and my researcher, went in to try to prepare a serious, substantive debate, and on so many issues — Biden’s tax and spending plans, Trump’s climate and environmental policies. I was really hoping for the debate that I think America wanted to see, which was a serious exchange of views,” Wallace said. “I felt like I had gotten together all of the ingredients, I had baked this beautiful, delicious cake and then, frankly, the president put his foot in it.”

The Fox News host also noted that it could have actually been to Trump’s favor to allow Biden to speak more.

“Biden’s answers weren’t always great. In fact, sometimes I think if the president had stepped back and let Biden give his answers, he could’ve been more effective in picking them apart,” Wallace said. “It was only 45 minutes in that I realized what a, just a total mess and disservice this was to the country and to try to stop it. Do I wish I stepped in earlier? Yes. But as I say, hindsight is 20/20.”

