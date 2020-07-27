Chrissy Teigen Sets Quibi Game Show About Telling ‘Edible Creations’ Apart From Ordinary Objects

Chrissy Teigen and Quibi are teaming up to end our national crisis over what is a real object and what is a cake that looks like a real object with the new game show “Eye Candy.”

Based on the popular Japanese game show “Sokkuri Sweets” from Nippon TV, “Eye Candy” is “centered around teams of celebrities and civilians who will attempt to identify outrageous edible creations designed to look like everyday ordinary objects,” per Quibi’s description. “With the objective to distinguish edible (and delicious!) creations from real objects, the suspense hilariously builds to when contestants must make their choice – and then take a bite!”

“Eye Candy” is executive produced by Teigen, Jimmy Fox, Linda Lea and Soichiro Shimada, with Tom Miyauchi executive producing for Nippon TV and Luke Dillon for 3 Arts Entertainment. Stephanie Valentin and Amy Stamford are co-executive producers.

The series hails from Main Event Media and All3Media America, Teigen’s Suit & Thai Productions, and Good Egg Entertainment. “Eye Candy” is based on “Sokkuri Sweets,” a Japanese game show format produced by Nippon TV.

“I’ve been fascinated by all the mind blowing cake videos seen around the world and I’m thrilled to be a part of introducing ‘Eye Candy’ to many others,” Teigen said in a statement. “Disclaimer: We are not responsible for any feelings of confusion, betrayal or cravings that may ensue from watching this program.”

“When we first viewed the original Japanese series the closest reference that came to mind was ‘Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory,'” Jimmy Fox, president of Main Event Media, said. “Literally anything that appears on set could be made of chocolate or an undercover cake creation. The culinary artistry on display in the show is incredible and at the same time utterly ridiculous in all the right ways.”

Atsushi Sogo, Nippon TV’s president of international business development, added: “Congratulations to Chrissy, Jimmy and Quibi for finding our signature dish/format amidst the myriad of delicious plates/shows in the world! ‘Sokkuri Sweets’ airs each New Year’s Day on our Nippon TV Network all throughout Japan to stellar ratings. Families watch the hottest and trendiest celebrities of the moment bite into a doorknob, a plant, or even a shoe, to find out if it was eye candy or an actual object! The pastry chef creates objects that are impossible to detect if it’s real or a sweet confection; the suspense is immense, and the result is so satisfying. I am very confident that Quibi audiences will be glued to the screen to find out for themselves and look forward to many mouth-watering episodes.”

Quibi, which launched in April, currently offers two subscription prices: $4.99 with ads or $7.99 without ads.