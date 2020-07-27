Chrissy Teigen Sets Quibi Game Show About Telling ‘Edible Creations’ Apart From Ordinary Objects

Teigen’s “Eye Candy” is based on Japanese format “Sokkuri Sweets”

| July 27, 2020 @ 10:00 AM
Chrissy Teigen

Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Chrissy Teigen and Quibi are teaming up to end our national crisis over what is a real object and what is a cake that looks like a real object with the new game show “Eye Candy.”

Based on the popular Japanese game show “Sokkuri Sweets” from Nippon TV, “Eye Candy” is “centered around teams of celebrities and civilians who will attempt to identify outrageous edible creations designed to look like everyday ordinary objects,” per Quibi’s description. “With the objective to distinguish edible (and delicious!) creations from real objects, the suspense hilariously builds to when contestants must make their choice – and then take a bite!”

“Eye Candy” is executive produced by Teigen, Jimmy Fox, Linda Lea and Soichiro Shimada, with Tom Miyauchi executive producing for Nippon TV and Luke Dillon for 3 Arts Entertainment. Stephanie Valentin and Amy Stamford are co-executive producers.

Also Read: Quibi Now Lets Users Screenshot Shows - But There's a Twist

The series hails from Main Event Media and All3Media America, Teigen’s Suit & Thai Productions, and Good Egg Entertainment. “Eye Candy” is based on “Sokkuri Sweets,” a Japanese game show format produced by Nippon TV.

“I’ve been fascinated by all the mind blowing cake videos seen around the world and I’m thrilled to be a part of introducing ‘Eye Candy’ to many others,” Teigen said in a statement. “Disclaimer: We are not responsible for any feelings of confusion, betrayal or cravings that may ensue from watching this program.”

“When we first viewed the original Japanese series the closest reference that came to mind was ‘Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory,'” Jimmy Fox, president of Main Event Media, said. “Literally anything that appears on set could be made of chocolate or an undercover cake creation. The culinary artistry on display in the show is incredible and at the same time utterly ridiculous in all the right ways.”

Also Read: Samuel L Jackson to Play Ryan Reynolds' Primary Caregiver in Animated Quibi Series 'Futha Mucka'

Atsushi Sogo, Nippon TV’s president of international business development, added: “Congratulations to Chrissy, Jimmy and Quibi for finding our signature dish/format amidst the myriad of delicious plates/shows in the world! ‘Sokkuri Sweets’ airs each New Year’s Day on our Nippon TV Network all throughout Japan to stellar ratings. Families watch the hottest and trendiest celebrities of the moment bite into a doorknob, a plant, or even a shoe, to find out if it was eye candy or an actual object! The pastry chef creates objects that are impossible to detect if it’s real or a sweet confection; the suspense is immense, and the result is so satisfying. I am very confident that Quibi audiences will be glued to the screen to find out for themselves and look forward to many mouth-watering episodes.”

Quibi, which launched in April, currently offers two subscription prices: $4.99 with ads or $7.99 without ads.

Summer TV 2020: Premiere Dates for New and Returning Shows (Photos)

  • summer tv premiere dates The CW/HBO Max/Netflix/TNT
  • The Chi Showtime
  • Perry Mason HBO HBO
  • Yellowstone Paramount Network
  • NOS4a2 zachary quinto AMC
  • 90 Day Fiance B90 Strikes Back TLC
  • Greenleaf OWN
  • Celebrity Show Off TBS
  • DC Universe/HBO Max
  • Search Party Season 3 HBO Max
  • Twilight Zone Season 2 CBS All Access
  • Dark Netflix
  • Don Cheadle in Black Monday Showtime
  • I'll Be Gone in the Dark HBO
  • Unsolved Mysteries Netflix
  • Marriage Boot Camp We TV
  • The Family Business BET+
  • THE BABY-SITTERS CLUB Netflix
  • Hanna Amazon Prime Video
  • Outcry Showtime
  • Stateless Netflix
  • Tough as Nails CBS
  • Close Enough HBO Max
  • Expecting Amy HBO Max
  • Cannonball - Season 1 USA
  • USA
  • Greatness Code Apple TV+
  • Little Voice Apple TV+
  • P-Valley Starz
  • Brave New World - Piilot Peacock
  • The Capture - Season 1 Peacock
  • In Deep with Ryan Lochte Peacock
  • Intelligence - Season 1 Peacock
  • Married at First Sight Lifetime
  • United We Fall ABC
  • The House of Ho HBO Max
  • Netflix
  • KILLER CAMP The CW
  • Cursed Netflix
  • absentia stana katic Amazon Prime Video
  • The Alienist Angel of Darkness TNT
  • Love on the Spectrum Netflix
  • Corporate Comedy Central
  • Room 104 HBO
  • wynonna earp kat barrell Syfy
  • Helter Skelter Epix
  • Last Chance U Netflix
  • The Dog House HBO Max
  • Transformers War for Cybertron Trilogy Netflix
  • Frayed HBO Max
  • Muppets Now Disney+
  • The Umbrella Academy Netflix
  • The Real Housewives of Potomac - Season 4 Bravo
  • Taskmaster The CW
  • Fridge Wars The CW
  • Quibi
  • Catfish MTV
  • Coroner The CW
  • Star Trek: Lower Decks CBS All Access
  • Selling Sunset Netflix
  • jeffrey epstein
  • Mapleworth Murders Quibi
  • Jameis WinstonTampa Bay Buccaneers NFL Hard Knocks HBO
  • Ted Lasso Apple TV+
  • Eco-Challenge Amazon Prime Video
  • Lovecraft Country HBO
  • Dead Pixels The CW
  • lucifer Netflix
  • Ravi Patel's Pursuit of Happiness HBO Max
  • Love Fraud Showtime
  • A.P. Bio - Season 2 NBCUniversal
  • Away Hilary Swank Netflix
  • The Boys Antony Starr Homelander Amazon Season 2 Trailer Amazon Prime Video
  • Hulu
1 of 77

Here’s when 76 broadcast, cable and streaming series debut and come back

Summer is in full swing, and everyone is staying at home as much as possible to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Luckily, dozens of new and returning shows are premiering this summer. The list includes some big titles like "The Twilight Zone" and "The Umbrella Academy," plus original shows for new streaming services HBO Max and Peacock.

Also Read: Fall TV 2020: Every Broadcast Show Canceled, Renewed and Ordered – So Far (Updating)

View In Gallery

Related Content

The essential source
for entertainment insiders

Sign up for your
FREE TRIAL!

GO PRO NO THANKS