Chrissy Teigen Quits Twitter: ‘My Life Goal is to Make People Happy’

Chrissy Teigen is leaving Twitter and doesn’t plan to return any time soon.

The 35 year-old model and wife of Grammy Award-winning singer John Legend said she was leaving the social network after it began to have a negative impact on her life.

In a series of tweets that quickly vanished after Teigen deleted her account Wednesday night, she explained her reason for ditching the platform.

“Hey. For over 10 years, you guys have been my world. I honestly owe so much to this world we have created here. I truly consider so many of you my actual friends,” Teigen said. “But it’s time for me to say goodbye. This no longer serves me as positively as it serves me negatively, and I think that’s the right time to call something.

“My life goal is to make people happy. The pain I feel when I don’t is too much for me. I’ve always been portrayed as the strong clap back girl but I’m just not.”

Teigen added that she felt like her “desire to be liked” led to feeling like her social media presence was disingenuous. She also said that the tough and “clap-back girl” persona she’s known for online isn’t actually who she really is.

Before her tweet was deleted, some supporters replied wishing Teigen well. “A lot of folks are leaving or have left this bird app. They seem happier on the other side,” writer and actress Dani Fernandez wrote. “I think more of us will follow suit soon enough. Be well.”

Comedian Andy Milonakis told Teigen, “peace Chrissy, it was fun reading your randomness over the years. Have fun being unplugged.”

Read the text of Teigen’s now-deleted statement below:

My life goal is to make people happy. The pain I feel when I don’t is too much for me. I’ve always been portrayed as the strong clap back girl but I’m just not. My desire to be liked and fear of pissing people off has made me somebody you didn’t sign up for, and a different human than I started out here as! Live well, tweeters.

Please know all I ever cared about was you!!! I encourage you to know and never forget that your words matter. No matter what you see, what that person portrays, or your intention. For years I have taken so many small, 2-follower count punches that at this point, I am honestly deeply bruised. I have made my mistakes, throughout years and in front of hundreds of thousands, and been held accountable for them. I’ve learned an incredible amount here. God I have said f—ed up s–t and killed myself over it as much as you killed me. But one thing I haven’t learned is how to block out the negativity. I’m just a sensitive shit, okay!? I don’t wanna be this way! I just am! But I love you guys and I cherish our time together, I truly do. I also hate you.”