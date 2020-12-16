Although it’s been sung many times, many ways, Christina Aguilera just absolutely shredded “The Christmas Song” on “Late Night with Seth Meyers.”

Goodness, the vocals. (Pretty cool foyer, too.) Creative Arts Emmy for whomever lit that entranceway.

Christina Aguilera’s holiday album is titled “My Kind of Christmas.” You can see — or hear, really — why it, like so many of her other albums, has gone platinum.

Aguilera is no stranger to NBC. The “Genie in a Bottle” singer was one of the original coaches on NBC’s “The Voice” from. In the spring of 2018, Aguilera explained why that run ended — and why it will likely not be reprised again. (Aguilera coached from Seasons 1 through 3, returned for 5, 8 and 10.)

The pop star called “The Voice” a “churning hamster wheel” of a show, and said it’s “not about music.”

“It became something that I didn’t feel was what I had signed up for in season one,” she told Billboard. “You realize it’s not about music. It’s about making good TV moments and massaging a story.”

“I didn’t get into this business to be a television show host and to be given all these [rules],” she continued. “Especially as a female: You can’t wear this, can’t say that. I would find myself on that show desperately trying to express myself through clothing or makeup or hair. It was my only kind of outlet.”

“The Voice” crowned its Season 19 champion mere hours before Seth Meyers’ program aired Aguilera’s incredible “Christmas Song” performance. Congratulations to 14-year-old Carter Rubin of Gwen Stefani’s Team Gwen!

