Christina Ricci Debunks ‘Yellowjackets’ Fan Theory About Shauna’s Baby (Spoilers)

Christina Ricci addressed some of the most out-there fan theories for what will happen in Season 2 of her addictive Showtime series, “Yellowjackets” on Thursday’s episode of “The Tonight Show.”

Despite the fact that the stranded women’s soccer team eventually turns to cannibalism to survive — a plot point still left hazy by the Season 1 finale — Ricci debunked the popular supposition that they end up eating Shauna’s baby.

While Shauna, played by Sophie Nélisse as a teen and Melanie Lynskey as an adult, does have a teenager in the contemporary storyline, her 1996 pregnancy does not match her daughter’s age, leading to rampant speculation to what happened to the baby, who would have been born before the rescue.

Ricci said she’d heard of that theory and wondered if it was true, since the survivors are so traumatized by what happened in the wilderness years before. She told Jimmy Fallon she asked the writers, “‘We don’t eat Shauna’s baby, do we?’ They said no.”

The actress also addressed the disturbing behavior of her ethically challenged character, Misty, who holds a journalist hostage and then kills her. Could Misty have done this before? “She casually murders somebody, and she has a bunker ready for kidnap victims. That bunker was ready to go,” Ricci observed, while admitting she doesn’t know what else we’ll find out about Misty’s past deeds. “I would say that she has probably done it before, but I don’t know.”

She also shot down fan theories that Jackie (Ella Purnell), who was found frozen to death in the finale, is still alive and that Misty somehow caused the plane crash.

As for whether Misty has been working with the mysteriously shaman-esque Lottie (played as a teen by Courtney Eaton) and is somehow connected to the kidnapping of Juliette Lewis’ character Natalie, she replied, “When I first heard this theory my initial instinct is ‘No, she would never do anything to hurt Natalie’. But then the more I thought about I was like ‘Oh, maybe.'”

Production on the second season will begin shooting in late August, Ricci confirmed.