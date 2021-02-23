Former Endeavor Content Partner Christine D’Souza Gelb has launched 2AM, a new production and management venture with David Hinojosa and Kevin Rowe as founding partners, according to an individual with knowledge of the company.

2AM is a full service management and production company with a focus on writers and directors with original and distinct voices. The company has financial backing from A24 but will operate independently.

A 15-year veteran in film financing and sales, D’Souza Gelb is launching the company to leverage her film business expertise into advising clients as well as producing film and television projects. In addition to running the company and producing, D’Souza Gelb will be managing some of her longtime filmmaker relationships including award-winning writer/director Radha Blank (“The Forty-Year Old Version”).

2AM will also dive into full-scale film and television production, with Hinojosa as Head of Production. Hinojosa spent a decade at Killer Films working alongside Christine Vachon and Pam Koffler and producing Oscar-nominated features including “First Reformed,” “Still Alice,” and “Carol” as well as critical darlings such as “Vox Lux,” “Shirley,” and upcoming “Zola.”

Also Read: Endeavor Content Acquires YA Novel 'Poisoned' From 'A Northern Light' Author Jennifer Donnelly

Kevin Rowe will bring his full roster of clients to the Management side and continue developing and producing with them. Clients include Ari Aster (“Hereditary,” “Midsommar”), Janicza Bravo (“Zola,” “Lemon”), and playwright Jeremy O’Harris (“Slave Play”) into the fold.

Other key hires include Zach Nutman who will be on the Production team. Prior to this role, Nutman worked in acquisitions at Neon before joining Animal Kingdom as the Director of Development across film and television. Cameron Washington also joins as a Manager at 2AM after spending a few years in production, most recently on Donald Glover and Hiro Murai’s Guava Island, and previously as a Manager at Management 360. Amelia Shugrue was recently promoted to Manager after working with Rowe for a number of years supporting his clients. Shugrue started her career working in PR at A24.

Other newly signed management clients include A.V. Rockwell, Mary Bronstein, Chris Makoto Yogi, Meryam Joobeur, and Keisha Rae Witherspoon & Jason Fitzroy Jeffers.

Deadline first reported the news.