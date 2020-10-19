Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn Say Christmas Is ‘Doomed’ Forever in ‘The Christmas Chronicles 2’ Trailer (Video)

Netflix dropped the trailer for “The Christmas Chronicles” sequel Monday, featuring the returns of Kurt Russell as Santa and Goldie Hawn as Mrs. Claus in a new adventure to save Christmas, which is apparently “doomed” forever.

Watch the trailer for the Chris Columbus-directed film via the video above.

Here’s the synopsis for the movie, which is the followup to 2018’s “The Christmas Chronicles”:

It’s been two years since siblings Kate (Darby Camp) and Teddy Pierce (Judah Lewis) saved Christmas, and a lot has changed. Kate, now a cynical teenager, is reluctantly spending Christmas in Cancun with her mom’s new boyfriend (Tyrese Gibson) and his son Jack (Jahzir Bruno). Unwilling to accept this new version of her family, Kate decides to run away. But when a mysterious, magical troublemaker named Belsnickel threatens to destroy the North Pole and end Christmas for good, Kate and Jack are unexpectedly pulled into a new adventure with Santa Claus (Kurt Russell). Written and directed by Chris Columbus (Home Alone, Harry Potter) and co-starring Goldie Hawn, THE CHRISTMAS CHRONICLES: PART TWO is an action-packed adventure for the whole family that’s full of heart, humor, and holiday spirit.

Along with Russell and Hawn, “The Christmas Chronicles 2” stars Darby Camp, Kimberly Williams-Paisley, Jahzir Bruno, Julian Dennison, Tyrese Gibson, Darlene Love and Judah Lewis.

“The Christmas Chronicles 2” was written by Matt Lieberman and Columbus, with Columbus directing the movie. Producers include Columbus, Mark Radcliffe, Michael Barnathan and Russell.

“The Christmas Chronicles 2” launches Nov. 25 on Netflix.

More to come…