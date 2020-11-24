christmas house christmas setup

Hallmark/Lifetime

How Lifetime and Hallmark Finally Made the Yuletide Gay With First-Ever LGBTQ Holiday Movies

by | November 24, 2020 @ 6:00 AM

“I was at first concerned that we were going to get something that was really saccharine and ‘Afterschool Special,'” Lifetime’s Amy Winter says

After years of criticism, Lifetime and Hallmark are finally including LGBTQ characters and storylines in their holiday movies in a prominent way: Hallmark with “The Christmas House,” featuring Jonathan Bennett and Brad Harder as a gay couple looking to adopt, and Lifetime has “The Christmas Setup,” the channel’s first-ever movie starring gay leads, played by married-in-real-life couple Ben Lewis and Blake Lee.

While Lifetime’s movie is a bigger stride, as it features a gay couple as the leads rather than part of an ensemble, both projects mark significant turning points for the leaders in holiday TV movies, which have faced repeated backlash each holiday season that goes by without LGBTQ representation in their slates and repeatedly said they will address the problem.

Become a member to read more.
Jennifer Maas

Jennifer Maas

TV Reporter • jennifer.maas@thewrap.com • @jmaas421

[ YOU MAY ALSO LIKE ]

queen's gambit chess

As Netflix’s ‘The Queen’s Gambit’ Captures Fans, Chess App Downloads Have Doubled
Biden–Harris campaign art

How a Hollywood Creative Ad Agency Won Over the Biden Campaign

Why Gaming Social Network Enthusiast Wants to Be on NASDAQ
2020 American Music Awards - Show

American Music Awards Sink to Record-Low Ratings
BuzzFeed, HuffPost logos

BuzzFeed-HuffPost Merger Proves Digital Media’s ‘Band Together or Bust’ Dilemma
Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade

Will Crowd-Free Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade Still Gobble (Gobble) Up TV Viewers?
streaming ott

Behind the ‘Best Quarter Ever’ for Live TV Streaming Services Like Hulu
Supernatural

‘Supernatural’ Series Finale Conjures Up 1.4 Million Viewers
Kamala Harris

What Kamala Harris Means for Diversity and Inclusion in Hollywood

Can ‘Wonder Woman 1984’ Lift HBO Max Into Streaming Contention?

Tech Talk With Sean Burch and Alex Kantrowitz: The Looming Antitrust Case Against Facebook | PRO Video