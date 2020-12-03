Christmas in Rockefeller Center - Season 23

Photo by: Chris Haston/NBC

NBC’s Christmas Tree Lighting Outdraws ‘The Masked Singer’ Triple Elimination in Total Viewers

by | December 3, 2020 @ 8:51 AM

But definitely not among young adults

Hallelujah: NBC’s Christmas tree lighting — “Christmas in Rockefeller Center” — topped 7 million total viewers on Wednesday, the same night Fox trimmed three celebrities from “The Masked Singer.”

“The Masked Singer” put Fox in first place among adults 18-49, but the relatively young broadcast network finished runner-up to NBC in overall primetime audience. It was a tight race though.

Become a member to read more.
Tony Maglio

Tony Maglio

TV Editor • tony.maglio@thewrap.com • Twitter: @tonymaglio

[ YOU MAY ALSO LIKE ]

jd heyman

EW Top Editor JD Heyman Axed After Complaints of ‘Inappropriate,’ ‘Racially Insensitive’ Comments (Exclusive)
RUDOLPH THE RED-NOSED REINDEER

‘Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer’ Leads Santa’s Sleigh, but Not Tuesday’s Ratings

Hollywood Agents Are Pushing to Sell Films to Streamers Amid Theater Shutdown
Disney Holiday Singalong

ABC’s ‘Disney Holiday Singalong’ Stays Steady in Viewers With May’s ‘Family Singalong 2’
The Undoing Hugh Grant Nicole Kidman

‘The Undoing’ Killer Reveal Lands HBO’s Largest Audience Since ‘Big Little Lies’ Season 2 Finale
Virtual panel at deadCenter Film Festival

How Film Festivals Have Thrived in a Year of Pandemic

‘The Mandalorian’ Becomes First Disney+ Series to Crack Nielsen’s Top 10 Streaming Programs
Chicago Bears v Green Bay Packers

NBC Is Thankful for These Chicago Bears vs Green Bay Packers Ratings
2020 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade

Crowd-Free Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade Tops 20 Million Viewers

3 Series Each Broadcast Network Is Most Thankful for This (Weird) TV Season
the croods the new age

As ‘Croods: A New Age’ Opens in Theaters, Expect a New-Age Streaming Debut Next Month