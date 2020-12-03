But definitely not among young adults

“The Masked Singer” put Fox in first place among adults 18-49, but the relatively young broadcast network finished runner-up to NBC in overall primetime audience. It was a tight race though.

Hallelujah: NBC’s Christmas tree lighting — “Christmas in Rockefeller Center” — topped 7 million total viewers on Wednesday, the same night Fox trimmed three celebrities from “The Masked Singer.”

See which three celebrities were revealed on “The Masked Singer” last night here. The Seahorse, The Jellyfish and The Popcorn were the actual costumed contestants eliminated from the South Korean import.

Fox was first in ratings with a 1.6 rating/9 share in the advertiser-coveted 18-49 demographic and second in total viewers with an average of 6.364 million, according to preliminary numbers. That was all “Masked Singer.”

NBC was second in ratings with a 1.0/6 and first in viewers with 6.396 million. The Christmas Tree Lighting from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. averaged a 1.1/7 and 7.1 million viewers. At 10, the “Radio City Christmas Spectacular” had a 0.8/5 and 5 million viewers.

CBS and ABC tied for third in ratings, both with a 0.5/3. CBS was third in total viewers with 4.1 million, ABC was fourth with 2.7 million.

For CBS, “The Amazing Race” at 8 got a 0.7/4 and 4.2 million viewers. At 9, the “SEAL Team” Season 4 premiere had a 0.5/3 and 4.1 million viewers. A second episode at 10 received the same (rounded) numbers.

For ABC, “The Goldbergs” at 8 got a 0.7/4 and 3.9 million viewers. “American Housewife” at 8:30 had a 0.6/4 and 3.1 million viewers. At 9, “The Conners” received a 0.6/3 and 3.5 million viewers. “Black-ish” at 9:30 settled for a 0.4/2 and 2.2 million viewers. “For Life” at 10 managed a 0.3/2 and 1.9 million viewers.

Univision and Telemundo tied for fifth in rating, both with a 0.4/2. Univision was fifth in total viewers with 1.3 million, Telemundo was sixth with 938,000.

The CW was seventh in ratings with a 0.1/0 and in viewers with 482,000. “Devils” at 8 had a 0.1/0 and 380,000 viewers. At 9, the “Coroner” season finale got a 0.1/0 and 584,000 viewers.