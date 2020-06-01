Christo, Artist Known for Massive Short-Term Installations, Dies at 84
Bulgarian artist had major public art projects in Southern California, New York City and Berlin
Thom Geier | June 1, 2020 @ 7:41 AM
Last Updated: June 1, 2020 @ 7:52 AM
Getty Images
Christo, the single-named artist best known for large-scale, short-term installations that often involved wrapping public spaces in fabric, died Sunday in New York at age 84, according to his official Twitter account.
No cause of death was given.
The Bulgarian artist, whose given name was Christo Vladimirov Javacheff, often collaborated with his late wife Jeanne-Claude, who died in 2009 at age 74, to produce massive works that required considerable money and logistical prowess to achieve.
In 1991, they mounted a $26 million project that involved erecting 1,340 blue umbrellas on the coast of Japan and another 1,760 blue umbrellas along the Southern California coast. The artwork, which required 1,880 workers to install, was marred by tragedy when a spectator died in California when one of the 19-foot-tall umbrellas came loose in a wind storm.
Four years later, they wrapped the entire Reichstag in Berlin in a metallic fabric. And in 2005, they installed 7,500 saffron-colored vinyl gates in New York City’s Central Park in an artwork that drew 5 million viewers.
Other projects included the wrapping of other major sites in fabric, including Chicago’s Museum of Contemporary Art, Paris’ Pont Neuf and Kunsthalle in Bern, Switzerland.
According to Christo’s Twitter account, the artist was planning to wrap Paris’ L’Arc de Triomphe in fabric for two weeks in the fall of 2021 — a project that is still in the works.
Hollywood's Notable Deaths of 2020 (Photos)
David Stern
The former longtime commissioner of the NBA died Jan. 1 following a brain hemorrhage, according to a statement from current NBA Commissioner Adam Silver. He was 77.
Andrew Burkle
Andrew Burkle, an aspiring film producer and the son of billionaire Ron Burkle, died Jan. 6 in his Beverly Hills home, according to People Magazine. He was 27.
Silvio Horta, creator of ABC comedy series “Ugly Betty,” was found dead in a Miami motel room Jan. 7. He was 45.
Neil Peart
The drummer and lyricist for the ’70s and ’80s Canadian progressive rock band Rush died on Jan. 7, according to the band’s Twitter account. He was 67.
Harry Hains
Harry Hains, an actor and producer who had appeared on “American Horror Story: Hotel,” “The OA,” “Sneaky Pete” and “The Surface,” died on Jan. 7. He was 27.
Buck Henry
The actor-screenwriter-director who co-created “Get Smart,” co-wrote “The Graduate” and co-directed the hit 1978 Warren Beatty film “Heaven Can Wait” died on Jan. 8 in Los Angeles. He was 89.
Edd Byrnes
The actor, who played Vince Fontaine in “Grease” and also starred on the series “77 Sunset Strip” as the teen idol “Kookie,” died on Jan. 8. He was 87.
Ivan Passer
Ivan Passer, a pioneering filmmaker in the Czech New Wave, a frequent collaborator with the late Milos Forman and the director of the 1981 film “Cutter’s Way,” died on Jan. 9. He was 86.
Stan Kirch
Stan Kirsch, one of the stars of the syndicated '90s fantasy drama “Highlander: The Series,” died on Jan. 11. He was 51.
Rocky Johnson
Rocky Johnson, a member of the WWE Hall of Fame and the father of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, died on Jan. 15 at the age of 75.
Terry Jones
Terry Jones, a beloved member of the Monty Python comedy troupe who directed many of its classic films, died Jan. 21. He was 77.
Tyler Gwozdz
Former “Bachelorette” contestant Tyler Gwozdz, who appeared on the 2019 season of the reality series, died Jan. 22 of a suspected drug overdose at age 29.
Kobe Bryant
Retired NBA star Kobe Bryant was killed Jan. 26 in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, Calif., on that killed four others. He was 41
Kirk Douglas
Kirk Douglas, the prolific actor and producer whose “Spartacus” is credited with helping to end the Hollywood blacklist, patriarch of a successful entertainment dynasty and one of the last surviving stars of Hollywood’s golden age, died Feb. 5 at age 103.
F.X. Feeney
F.X. Feeney, a longtime film critic for LA Weekly, a film historian and a screenwriter, died on Feb. 5 after suffering several strokes over the previous few days. He was 66.
Kevin Conway
Kevin Conway, known for his roles in films like “Gettysburg” and ‘Thirteen Days,” died on Feb. 5 of a heart attack. He was 77.
Orson Bean
Veteran character actor Orson Bean, a regular on shows like “To Tell the Truth” and “Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman” and star of “Being John Malkovich,” died the night of Feb. 7 at age 91 after he was struck and killed by a car in Los Angeles.
Robert Conrad
Robert Conrad, who was the star of the 1960s TV series “Wild Wild West,” died from heart failure on Feb. 8 at the age of 84.
Raphael Coleman
Raphael Coleman, who starred as Eric in the 2005 Emma Thompson movie “Nanny McPhee" and went on to devote himself to environmental activism, died suddenly on Feb. 7 at the age of 25.
Paula Kelly
Paula Kelly, an Emmy-nominated actress known for TV series like “Night Court” and films like “Sweet Charity” and “The Andromeda Strain,” died on Feb. 8 in Whittier, California. She was 77.
Joseph Vilsmaier
Joseph Vilsmaier, a German director and cinematographer behind the acclaimed 1993 World War II drama “Stalingrad" died “peacefully” at his home in Bavaria. He was 81.
Caroline Flack
Caroline Flack, former host of “Love Island,” died at the age of 40 on Feb. 15. A lawyer for the family told BBC that Flack died by suicide.
Daniel Lee Martin
Daniel Lee Martin, country singer and host of “Brotherhood Outdoors,” was found dead in his Pasco County, Florida, home on Feb. 14 of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. He was 54.
Nikita Pearl Waligwa
Nikita Pearl Waligwa, the young actress seen in the 2016 Disney film “Queen of Katwe,” died on Feb. 15, according to the Ugandan newspaper The Daily Monitor. Waligwa, who was diagnosed with a brain tumor in 2016, was 15.
Jason Davis
Jason Davis, best known as the voice of Mikey Blumberg on Disney Channel’s “Recess,” died on Feb. 16. He was 35.
Ja’net Dubois
Ja’net Dubois, starred on the CBS sitcom “Good Times” and wrote and performed the theme song to "The Jeffersons," passed away on Feb. 18. She was 74.
Katherine Johnson
Katherine Johnson, a pioneering mathematician and NASA employee who was pivotal in helping in America’s space race and was portrayed by Taraji P. Henson in the film “Hidden Figures,” died on Feb. 24. She was 101.
James Lipton
"Inside the Actors Studio" host James Lipton passed away on March 2 after a battle with bladder cancer. He was 93.
Max von Sydow
"The Exorcist" star Max von Sydow died on March 8 at the age of 90.
Lorenzo Brino
Lorenzo Brino, a former child star in the family drama “7th Heaven,” died in a car accident on March 9, San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department said.
Beatrice
Beatrice, who played the beloved French bulldog Stella on the last seven seasons of “Modern Family,” died March 9 shortly after the cast shot the series finale.
Stuart Whitman
Stuart Whitman, a star of Westerns alongside John Wayne like “The Comancheros” and the war movie “The Longest Day,” died in his home March 16, his son told TMZ. Whitman was 92.
Lyle Waggoner
Lyle Waggoner, an actor known for starring on “The Carol Burnett Show” and the '70s “Wonder Woman” TV series, died March 17 at age 84.
Maggie Griffin
Maggie Griffin, Kathy Griffin’s mother and co-star of her Bravo reality series “Kathy Griffin: My Life on the D-List,” died March 17 at age 99.
Kenny Rogers
Country music legend Kenny Rogers passed away on March 20 at the age of 81. According to a statement, he died of natural causes.
Terrence McNally
Tony-winning playwright Terrence McNally died on March 24 of complications from the coronavirus. He was 81.
Getty
Adam Schlesinger
Adam Schlesinger, the lead singer-songwriter from the rock band Fountains of Wayne and a music producer and composer on “Crazy Ex-Girlfriend,” died on April 1 due to complications from the coronavirus.
Getty
Ellis Marsalis Jr.
Ellis Marsalis Jr., New Orleans jazz legend and father of Wynton and Branford Marsalis, died from COVID-19 complications April 1. "Ellis Marsalis was a legend. He was the prototype of what we mean when we talk about New Orleans jazz... He was a teacher, a father, and an icon — and words aren’t sufficient to describe the art, the joy and the wonder he showed the world," New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell said. He was 85.
Getty
Eddie Large
Eddie Large, one-half of the comedy duo Little and Large, died April 2 after contracting coronavirus while hospitalized for heart failure. He was 78.
Getty
Ed Farmer
Ed Farmer, MLB player turned White Sox radio announcer, died April 1. He was 70.
Getty
Jeff Grosso
Jeff Grosso, the legendary skateboarder who hosted Vans’ “Loveletters to Skating” video series, died March 31 in Costa Mesa, Calif. He was 51.
Bill Withers
Bill Withers, the 1970s singer of classics like “Lean On Me” and “Ain’t No Sunshine,” died on March 30 at the age of 81.
Getty
Patricia Bosworth
Patricia Bosworth, a stage and screen actress turned journalist who penned celebrity biographies, died April 2 from complications of the coronavirus. She was 86.
Getty
Honor Blackman
Honor Blackman, the British actress best known for her roles in “The Avengers” series and “Goldfinger” film of the 1960s, died at the age of 94, her family announced on April 6.