LAW & ORDER: SPECIAL VICTIMS UNIT -- "Return of the Prodigal Son" Episode 22007 -- Pictured: (l-r) Christopher Meloni as Detective Elliot Stabler, Mariska Hargitay as Captain Olivia Benson -- (Photo by: Virginia Sherwood/NBC)

Ratings: Christopher Meloni’s ‘SVU’ Comeback Scores 7.6 Million Viewers

by | April 2, 2021 @ 9:19 AM

“Law & Order: Organized Crime” debut draws more of a mob than the “United States of Al” series premiere

Christopher Meloni’s return to “SVU” generated 7.6 million total viewers, and NBC’s “Law & Order: Organized Crime” debut sent CBS’ “United States of Al” packing in Thursday’s battle of series premieres.

“Law & Order: SVU” and “Organized Crime” both attracted 7.6 million total viewers last night. At 9 p.m., “SVU” scored a 1.6 rating/10 share among adults 18-49. The 10 o’clock “Law & Order: Organized Crime” launch earned a 1.5 rating/11 share.

Tony Maglio

Tony Maglio

Tony Maglio

