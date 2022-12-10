Veteran Los Angeles newscasters Chuck Henry, Beverly White, Vikki Vargas, Kim Baldonado and Angie Crouch are retiring from NBC4.

“Together, they account for decades of experience covering stories for NBC4 that shaped Southern California,” NBCLA announced Thursday.

Henry served as co-anchor of NBC4’s nightly news program for decades since joining the network as an anchor-reporter in 1994. He began his broadcasting career in 1966. In addition to his award-winning body of local news work, Henry hosted and produced programs such as “Travel Café” and “Eye on L.A.”

White has been with NBC4 since 1992 and has won many accolades for her local and national reporting on issues such as COVID, the killing of George Floyd and environmental disasters in Southern California.

The winner of the National Association of Black Journalists (NABJ)’s Lifetime Achievement Award celebrated 30 years with NBC4 in November.

“‘It’s time,'” she tweeted on Saturday morning. “When 2022 winds down so will my career in TV news. Over 4 great states, I’ve had a fulfilling 41yr run (30 in LA!) Trust & believe – I jumped. I was not pushed.”

“Thanks to all who decorated my life,” she added. “A deadline-free future beckons!”

NBC4’s Vikki Vargas, Kim Baldonado and Angie Crouch (NBC)

Vargas, a decorated reporter who has served with NBC4 for more than 40 years, announced her retirement in an emotional video.

“I hope to take the skill of storytelling and maybe use it for the greater good, whatever that looks like,” she said. “But mostly, I thank you for being part of this with me for 40 years – 40 years!”

She ended her message with her “proverbial” sign-off: “Back to you.”

Seven-time Emmy-winning reporter Kim Baldonado will exit the station after nearly three decades. Her half-hour special “LAUSD: Battle for Control” received a National Edward R. Murrow Award. Crouch, a six-time Emmy winner, joined the station in 2004. During her time at NBC4, she covered stories like Obama’s inauguration, the death of Michael Jackson, fires and mudslides in California and the earthquake in Haiti.