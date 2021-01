After a photo of “Chuck Norris” at last week’s U.S. Capitol riot started making the rounds online, the “Walker, Texas Ranger” actor’s manager has insisted it was just a lookalike and not the star himself.

According to the manager, Norris was at home on the range (yeah, you read that right) while the riots in Washington, D.C. were taking place.

“This is not Chuck Norris and is a wannabe lookalike, although Chuck is much more handsome,” his manager told the Daily Beast on Tuesday. “Chuck remains on his range in Texas, where he has been with his family.”

But the internet was not so easily convinced after seeing the selfie that Norris’ doppelgänger took with a Trump supporter. The resemblance is uncanny, and, as many Twitter users pointed out, Norris does have a history of right-wing beliefs. One user screenshotted a news article from The Guardian about the actor’s opposition to LGBTQ Boy Scout and Girl Scout troop leaders, as well as a 2012 ABC News story in which Norris said that voting for Barack Obama would bring “1,000 years of darkness.” On top of that, Norris publicly endorsed Roy Moore for Alabama senator, and has historically been pro-gun rights.

However, Norris defenders said the selfie from last week’s rally doesn’t match up when compared to recent photos and videos of the actor. One user also pointed out that Norris has green eyes, while the man’s eyes in the photo appear to be darker.

See the selfie below and decide for yourself.

Wait, so are we just not going to mention the fact that Chuck Norris was at the MAGA insurrection? pic.twitter.com/aIukJpoCmF — DevinNunesTHEDragQueen (@NunesDrag) January 12, 2021

