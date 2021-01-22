Chuck Schumer Slips Up, Says Trump ‘Incited the Erection’ (Video)

Chuck Schumer had an amusing Freudian slip while addressing the Senate Friday about former President Trump’s impeachment.

The Senate majority leader urged his colleagues to set a trial date for Trump’s impeachment for his role in inciting the riot on the Capitol which left five dead.

In his remarks, Schumer said, “make no mistake, there will be a trial and when that trial ends senators will have to decide if they believe Donald John Trump incited the erection” — then immediately corrected himself to say, “insurrection against the United States.”

In the clip, Schumer makes a quick face after realizing what he’s said on camera — equal parts embarrassed, and confused at his mistake of phrasing, it looks like — before continuing.

Schumer’s full remarks were as follows: “I’ve spoken to Speaker Pelosi, who informed me that the article will be delivered to the Senate on Monday. The Senate will conduct a trial of the impeachment of Donald Trump. It will be a full trial. It will be a fair trial. But make no mistake, there will be a trial, and when the trial ends, senators will have to decide whether Donald John Trump incited the insurrection against the United States.”

Former Senate Majority leader and Republican Mitch McConnell is working to stall Trump’s impeachment trial by aggressively filibustering, which Schumer said he refused to accept.

