Senators Chuck Schumer and Kirsten Gillibrand called on Andrew Cuomo to resign in light of the “multiple, credible” sexual harassment accusations against the New York governor.

“Due to the multiple, credible sexual harassment and misconduct allegations, it is clear that Governor Cuomo has lost the confidence of his governing partners and the people of New York,” the two New York senators said in a joint statement on Friday. “Governor Cuomo should resign.”

Earlier on Friday, at least 13 House Democrats from New York — including Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Jerry Nadler — called on the governor to resign.

