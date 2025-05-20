Chuck Todd to Launch Sunday Politics Show at Noosphere

Chuck Todd will be talking politics on Sundays again, but this time the former “Meet the Press” host will be doing it on a new show on Noosphere, a recently-launched mobile news platform.

The show, dubbed “Sunday Night with Chuck Todd,” was announced Tuesday and will start streaming on the app next month.

Todd’s show will feature “candid, face-to-face interviews with influential Washington newsmakers from iconic social spots,” according to the company’s announcement. The show will aim to blend an in-depth look at the current political landscape with a “fresh, social setting” for Todd and his guests to discuss the latest news.

“I could not be more excited about launching a new show with real conversations, in person, that cut through so much noise and loud opinion at a moment when it’s needed the most,” Todd said in a statement.

He continued: “The show offers us a chance to break out of both network studios and home-based Zoom calls, to where we can see people face to face in normal environments, and come to learn from one another what’s really happening in Washington, D.C. at this crucial time.”

Terms of Todd’s deal with Noosphere were not disclosed. His show will be executive produced by Yvette Vega, who was previously the EP on Charlie Rose’s PBS program.

Noosphere was founded last year by Jane Ferguson, a reporter for PBS and The New Yorker, and Sebastian Walker, the former Washington, D.C. bureau chief for Vice News. The platform aims to be the go-to spot for readers and viewers to find their favorite independent journalists; its app costs $19.99 per month.

Todd lands at Noosphere after he left NBC, where he was the chief political analyst, earlier this year. He was at the network for 18 years and was the moderator on “Meet the Press” from 2014 to 2023.

Between leaving NBC and joining Noosphere, Todd has found a way to generate some news. Last month, he said the mainstream media was scared it would be perceived as “helping Trump” if it reported on former President Joe Biden’s cognitive decline.

“The only thing I can chalk it up to is this, whatever you want to call it, this fear that some members of the media had sometimes that they would be perceived as helping Trump if they somehow diminished Biden, right? That it was some sort of zero-sum game,” Todd told Piers Morgan. “And I think this has been the fundamental mistake that many members of the traditional press have done.”