‘Chucky': Brad Dourif Returns to Voice Killer Doll in TV Series

Chucky is getting his voice back. Brad Dourif, who voiced the possessed killer doll in all seven “Chucky” films, will return for the TV series being developed for USA and Syfy by the franchise’s creator, Don Mancini.

Mancini, who wrote all seven films (and directed three), will serve as showrunner and direct the first episode. David Kirschner, who produced all of the films alongside Mancini, will executive produce alongside Nick Antosca and Harley Peyton, under Antosca’s Eat the Cat production company. UCP is set as the studio.

Chucky, who is a children’s doll that becomes possessed by the soul of notorious serial killer Charles Lee Ray, first appeared in the 1988 film “Child’s Play,” which was directed by Tom Holland. The franchise spawned six sequels, the most recent being “Cult of Chucky” in 2017. A remake of the original 1988 film was released last year, via MGM and Orion, directed by Lars Klevberg and produced by Seth Grahame-Smith and David Katzenberg.

Here is the logline for the series:

In the new ‘Chucky’ television series, after a vintage Chucky doll turns up at a suburban yard sale, an idyllic American town is thrown into chaos as a series of horrifying murders begin to expose the town’s hypocrisies and secrets. Meanwhile, the arrival of enemies — and allies — from Chucky’s past threatens to expose the truth behind the killings, as well as the demon doll’s untold origins as a seemingly ordinary child who somehow became this notorious monster.

The series will air on both USA and Syfy. You can watch a teaser below: