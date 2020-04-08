Following the news on Wednesday that rapper and model Chynna Rogers had died in her native Philadelphia at age 25, her friends and peers paid tribute to her on social media.

“Chynna was SOOO f—ing dope man wtf… scary to even have to say RIP,” singer Yung Baby Tate said.

“REST EASY CHYNNA. WE GON MISS U SIS. Red heartBaby angel,” rap crew A$AP mob said on their official Twitter account.

“chynna you were f—in hilarious bro… today was our last exchange of jokes & those i will miss the most. i can’t believe it idk how to,” singer-songwriter Kehlani said. “i love you. so very much. my heart is officially iced.”

“hate that I’m having to write this ??'”??'”??'”??'”RIP Chynna,” wrote producer and DJ Chris Lorenzo.

Also Read: Hal Willner, Longtime 'SNL' Sketch Music Producer, Dies at 64 With Coronavirus Symptoms

“I remember when we was bucks eating chicken wings on my mother’s porch,” artist Gianni Lee said. “I’ll never forget you Angel. RIP Chynna.”

Rogers’ manager confirmed her death on Wednesday, and conveyed a message from her family which said, “Chynna was deeply loved and will be sorely missed.” Her cause of death has not been disclosed, though the rapper has been public about her battle with opioid addiction, including a 2018 interview with Pitchfork.

See tributes to Chynna Rogers below:

hate that I’m having to write this ????????????????RIP Chynna pic.twitter.com/PciMJeXjXC — Chris Lorenzo (@Lorenzosbeats) April 9, 2020

REST EASY CHYNNA. WE GON MISS U SIS. ❤️???? pic.twitter.com/xcFdnhs030 — A$AP MOB (@ASAPMOB) April 9, 2020

chynna you were fuckin hilarious bro… today was our last exchange of jokes & those i will miss the most. i can’t believe it idk how to i love you. so very much. my heart is officially iced. — Kehlani (@Kehlani) April 9, 2020

I remember when we was bucks eating chicken wings on my mother’s porch. I’ll never forget you Angel. RIP Chynna pic.twitter.com/RN592yYRx9 — Gianni Lee (@giannilee) April 9, 2020

Chynna was SOOO fucking dope man wtf… scary to even have to say RIP — YBT (@yungbabytate) April 9, 2020