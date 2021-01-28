Go Pro Today

Cicely Tyson Remembered by Zendaya, Neil deGrasse Tyson and More: ‘Rest in Great Power’

“Sounder” and “The Help” actress died at age 96 on Thursday

| January 28, 2021 @ 5:15 PM Last Updated: January 28, 2021 @ 5:16 PM
Cicely Tyson Remembered by Zendaya, Neil deGrasse Tyson and More: 'Rest in Great Power'

Getty Images

Tributes are pouring in to honor the trailblazing actress Cicely Tyson, who died Thursday at the age of 96.

Known for roles in “Sounder” “The Autobiography of Miss Jane Pittman” and “The Help,” Tyson was fondly remembered by celebrities from across the entertainment industry.

“This one hurts, today we honor and celebrate the life of one of the greatest to ever do it. Thank you Cicely Tyson. Rest in great power,” wrote “Euphoria” star Zendaya.

Also Read: Cicely Tyson, Iconic 'Sounder' and 'The Help' Actress, Dies at 96

“Rest in power, Cicely. I am because you were,” wrote “Insecure” writer and actress Natasha Rothwell.

Astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson added: “Though we are not related, her mother was friends with my grandmother in the West Indies, with strongly resonant struggles and triumphs. Farewell to a force of nature unto herself — in person, on stage, and on the screen.”

Though we are not related, her mother was friends with my grandmother in the West Indies, with strongly resonant struggles and triumphs. Farewell to a force of nature unto herself — in person, on stage, and on the screen.

“Thank you Ms. Tyson. Thank you for everything you taught us. Thank you for your brilliance. Thank you for your light. Thank you for your wisdom. Thank you. Rest in power Queen Cicely,” wrote “The Good Fight” actress Audra McDonald.

Also Read: Sonny Fox, Pioneering Host of Children's Show 'Wonderama', Dies at 95 of COVID-19

The official Twitter account for The Martin Luther King, Jr. Center also remembered the legend, writing, “The King Center joins the world in remembering the life and legacy of #CicelyTyson. Trailblazer is not a sufficient description. What a legendary artist, sage and matriarch. We salute her. Rest in power, Lady Cicely.”

“So many great stories about Cicely Tyson! Whew: that lady was amazing,” wrote broadcast journalist Soledad O’Brien. “While shooting a doc on her in Spanish Harlem–people kept stopping their cars! In the street! To hop out and say hi! Old people. Teenagers. Middle aged fans. “Ciss-el-lee” they’d chant as she’d walk by!”

Frederick Joseph, the bestselling author of “The Black Friend,” had this to say: “Cicely Tyson was a force of nature and and a transcendent voice and talent. There is no way to fully capture how much she meant to the world. Sleep well, queen.”

Also Read: Cloris Leachman, Oscar-Winning Star of 'Young Frankenstein' and 'Phyllis,' Dies at 94

Tyson, whose acting career spanned more than six decades, broke ground as a Black actress who resolved only to portray strong, positive and realistic images of Black women on screen. In addition to her film and TV roles, she will also be remembered for the 2013 Broadway production of “The Trip to Bountiful,” for which she won the Tony Award.

Read more tributes below.

'Green Book' and 13 Other Best Picture Winners That Don't Hold Up (Photos)

  • Best Picture Oscars
  • Broadway Melody Of 1929 MGM
  • Cimarron RKO
  • Cavalcade Fox Film Corp
  • Great Ziegfeld MGM
  • Gentleman's Agreement 20th Century Fox
  • Greatest Show On Earth Paramount
  • United Artists
  • driving miss daisy morgan freeman Warner Bros.
  • DreamWorks
  • A Beautiful Mind Russell Crowe Universal
  • Chicago Catherine Zeta Jones Miramax
  • crash 2005 Lionsgate
  • king's speech The Weinstein Company
  • 'Green Book' stars Viggo Mortensen and Mahershala Ali Universal
1 of 15

Some Oscar winners stand the test of time — these, not so much

By now, we all know that the film the Academy selects as the "Best Picture" of any given year is rarely the actual Best Picture, but some years it's hard to explain why they picked what they picked. Nevermind "Shakespeare in Love" beating "Saving Private Ryan," because at least "Shakespeare in Love" is a handsome production with a witty script. Nevermind "Dances with Wolves" beating "Goodfellas," because at least "Dances with Wolves" is a respectable western.

We're taking a look at the films that we can't watch, even in a vacuum, without cringing nowadays. And when you compare them with the nominees that didn't earn the Oscar, it's just plain hard to justify why the Academy voted the way it did.

View In Gallery

Related Content