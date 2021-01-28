Tributes are pouring in to honor the trailblazing actress Cicely Tyson, who died Thursday at the age of 96.

Known for roles in “Sounder” “The Autobiography of Miss Jane Pittman” and “The Help,” Tyson was fondly remembered by celebrities from across the entertainment industry.

“This one hurts, today we honor and celebrate the life of one of the greatest to ever do it. Thank you Cicely Tyson. Rest in great power,” wrote “Euphoria” star Zendaya.

“Rest in power, Cicely. I am because you were,” wrote “Insecure” writer and actress Natasha Rothwell.

Astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson added: “Though we are not related, her mother was friends with my grandmother in the West Indies, with strongly resonant struggles and triumphs. Farewell to a force of nature unto herself — in person, on stage, and on the screen.”

“Thank you Ms. Tyson. Thank you for everything you taught us. Thank you for your brilliance. Thank you for your light. Thank you for your wisdom. Thank you. Rest in power Queen Cicely,” wrote “The Good Fight” actress Audra McDonald.

The official Twitter account for The Martin Luther King, Jr. Center also remembered the legend, writing, “The King Center joins the world in remembering the life and legacy of #CicelyTyson. Trailblazer is not a sufficient description. What a legendary artist, sage and matriarch. We salute her. Rest in power, Lady Cicely.”

“So many great stories about Cicely Tyson! Whew: that lady was amazing,” wrote broadcast journalist Soledad O’Brien. “While shooting a doc on her in Spanish Harlem–people kept stopping their cars! In the street! To hop out and say hi! Old people. Teenagers. Middle aged fans. “Ciss-el-lee” they’d chant as she’d walk by!”

Frederick Joseph, the bestselling author of “The Black Friend,” had this to say: “Cicely Tyson was a force of nature and and a transcendent voice and talent. There is no way to fully capture how much she meant to the world. Sleep well, queen.”

Tyson, whose acting career spanned more than six decades, broke ground as a Black actress who resolved only to portray strong, positive and realistic images of Black women on screen. In addition to her film and TV roles, she will also be remembered for the 2013 Broadway production of “The Trip to Bountiful,” for which she won the Tony Award.

Read more tributes below.

