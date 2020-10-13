Cindy McCain Blames Trump’s ‘Arrogance and Ego’ for Maskless Rallies (Video)

“That’s exactly why we need Joe Biden in the White House: to stop this and act with character and dignity and leadership and empathy, more importantly,” she said. “We’ve lost over 200,000 people in this country to COVID, and still, he does things like this in Florida. It’s outrageous.”
Sunny Hostin referred to the president’s antics as “COVID-palooza”
“I think what was terrible was that he said he was immune to the disease. And the issue is that there is no immunity,” she continued. “There is no science-based evidence for that. And I think that what is so dangerous about him saying something like that is that people will then not wear their masks and not socially-distance. The care that this president got at one of the best military hospitals in our country would cost the average American $100,000.”
She continued: “This very administration is trying to gut the affordable care act, which is providing that type of health insurance to over 100 million Americans. When I saw that yesterday, I thought, oh my goodness, if someone at that rally gets the virus, they’re never going to get the care that this president got. Lives are at risk, and people could die just from attending that and listening to what he is saying.”
It's almost Halloween, which means now is the time to once again celebrate pop culture's witchy women in all their pointy hatted glory. While films like "Hocus Pocus" and "Practical Magic" are packed with wicked ladies, in our opinion, TV witches still reign supreme. Check out TheWrap's gallery to find the small screen's 29 most iconic female spell-casters. Who knows, maybe you'll get a great idea for this year's last-minute costume from this list of magical ladies.
Samantha Stephens, "Bewitched" - Is there a more legendary TV witch than Samantha Stephens (Elizabeth Montgomery)? Not according to her husband Darrin, who says she's "one witch in a million."
ABC
Prue, Piper and Phoebe Halliwell and Paige Matthews, "Charmed" - The Charmed Ones charmed viewers with their sisterly love while fighting the forces of evil for eight seasons, three with eldest sister Prue (Shannen Doherty) and five with half-sister Paige (Rose McGowan), who reunited with her siblings after Prue's death.
CBS TV Studios
Willow Rosenberg, "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" - Best friend to Buffy Summers, Willow (Alyson Hannigan) developed her magical abilities over several seasons, eventually becoming so powerful she almost ended the world once.
20th Century Fox
Bonnie Bennett, "The Vampire Diaries" - Bonnie (Kat Graham) was a truly powerful witch who spent a ton of her time sacrificing her own happiness to help her friends. But by the end of the series, her full potential had been realized, as she managed to save, well, the world.
Warner Bros
Alex Russo, "Wizards of Waverly Place" - By far the best of the Russo siblings, Alex (Selena Gomez) was a fun, confident teenage girl who was the shining star in her family of wizards.
Disney Channel
Sabrina Spellman, "Sabrina the Teenage Witch" - The original teenage witch, Melissa Joan Hart's version of the Archie Comics character is a staple of '90s culture.
ABC
Sabrina Spellman, "Chilling Adventures of Sabrina" - In 2018, Kiernan Shipka took up the role of Sabrina for Netflix's darker take on the character and put her own spin on the spunky, half-mortal witch.
Netflix
Prudence Night, "Chilling Adventures of Sabrina" - Keeping it in the "Sabrina" universe, the leader of The Weird Sisters and the daughter of Father Blackwood, Prudence (Tati Gabrielle) is a force to be reckoned with in the Church of Night.
Netflix
Melisandre, "Game of Thrones" - The Red Woman's (Carice van Houten) prophecies weren't always right, causing more than a few problems for our heroes. But she did bring Jon Snow back from the dead and helped Arya kill the Night King, so she made up for all that in the end.
HBO
Regina/The Evil Queen, "Once Upon a Time" - Regina (Lana Parrilla) was a wicked witch, but by the time the ABC fantasy series came to a close, she had more than redeemed herself for all her previous wrongdoings and got to enjoy a happy ending. Plus, no one said being evil would prevent you from making this list. In fact, some of our favorite TV witches were bad.
ABC
Rita Repulsa, "Mighty Morphin' Power Rangers" - Speaking of baddies, Rita Repulsa (Machiko Soga) was a major thorn in the side of the Power Rangers and probably appeared in the nightmares of many '90s children. Seriously, that cackle is seared into our brains.
Saban Entertainment
Witchiepoo, "H.R. Pufnstuf" - Another kids' show with another wicked witch who managed to steal our hearts with her goofy antics.
NBC
Margo Hanson, "The Magicians" - A high-spirited magician, Margo (Summer Bishil) is known for her gossiping, competitive nature and drama, drama, drama.
Syfy
Morticia Addams, "The Addams Family" - Before Anjelica Huston took on the role for the big screen, Carolyn Jones portrayed the character in the 1960s TV series, giving us a Gothic goddess to aspire to.
ABC
Fiona Goode, "American Horror Story: Coven" - Possibly Jessica Lange's greatest role of all time and definitely her best "American Horror Story" character due to her fierce wardrobe and even fiercer attitude toward keeping her title as the coven's Supreme Witch. Too bad she was damned to hell in the end.
FX
Marie Laveau, "American Horror Story" - While we're in the "AHS," fam Angela Bassett's voodoo queen was a fan-favorite character from "Coven" (Season 3) who made a badass return on last year's crossover installment, "Apocalypse."
FX
Tabitha Lenox, "Passions" - Tabitha (Juliet Mills) never got her revenge on all of Harmony, but we still remember her as the greatest character on the weirdest soap opera there ever was.
NBC
Angelique Collins, "Dark Shadows" - One of the darkest characters on "Dark Shadows," Angelique's (Lara Parker) love-hate relationship with Barnabas Collins fueled the majority of the show's wild plot.
ABC
Marge Simpson, Patty and Selma Bouvier, "The Simpsons," "Treehouse Of Horror VIII" - Of all "The Simpsons" Halloween specials, this one is our favorite, since it gave us a green Marge and her wicked sisters.
Fox
Queenie, "American Horror Story" - A human voodoo doll, Queenie (Gabourey Sidibe) had one of the most unique powers in her coven.
FX
Rowena, "Supernatural" - Even though Rowena (Ruth Connell) has screwed Sam (Jared Padalecki) and Dean (Jensen Ackles) over more times than they've died (long story) they forgive her, and we forgive her, over and over because she's just so fun. And helpful, too -- sometimes.
The CW
Adalind Schade, "Grimm" - Claire Coffee's Hexenbiest had a haunting face and a killer personality.
NBC
Elizabeth Woodville, "The White Queen" - It was rumored that Elizabeth Woodville practiced witchcraft and Rebecca Ferguson's portrayal of the White Queen on the BBC One/Starz series certainly upped our suspicions about the royal's magical abilities.
BBC One/Starz
Fiji Cavanaugh, "Midnight, Texas" - One of the most memorable characters from the short-lived NBC drama, Fiji (Parisa Fitz-Henley) is a fun, free spirit if ever there was one.
NBC
Multiple Sabrinas, actually
