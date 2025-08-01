Cinemark 2nd Quarter Revenue Surges 28% to $941 Million Off of ‘Minecraft’ and ‘Lilo & Stitch’

Thanks to a big turnout in moviegoers from spring and early summer hits like “A Minecraft Movie,” “Sinners” and “Lilo & Stitch,” Cinemark saw a 28% year-over-year increase in revenue to $941 million for second quarter of 2025.

An increase was expected after the second quarter of 2024 was hampered by the strike-induced delay of Marvel’s “Deadpool & Wolverine” and the disappointing performance of Universal’s “The Fall Guy” and Warner Bros.’ “Furiosa” led domestic box office grosses to fall below $2 billion for the first time in a non-pandemic Q2 since 2001.

But the over-performance of “A Minecraft Movie,” which remains the year’s top domestic grosser with $424 million, helped this past quarter match the $2.6 billion total of the second quarter of 2023, allowing theater chains to stabilize after a weak start to the year.

Other key takeaways:

EPS: Ahead of Friday morning’s earnings release, Cinemark was projected by Zacks Investment Research for quarterly revenue of $947.5 million and earnings of 78 cents per share. Cinemark more or less met those marks on revenue but missed with earnings of $95 million and 63 cents per diluted share.

Attendance: Cinemark reported 58 million tickets sold for the quarter, a 16% increase from the previous year’s quarter and a steeper 57% increase from the first quarter 2025. That equated to admissions revenue of $383.4 million

Concessions: As with other publicly traded chains, Cinemark continues to sustain itself through concessions sales, earning quarterly revenue of $308 million with per patron spending of $8.34.

“The second quarter once again showcased the strength and resilience of theatrical exhibition as a surge in summer moviegoing momentum reflected the enduring consumer appeal for larger-than-life cinematic experiences,” stated Sean Gamble, Cinemark’s president and CEO. “Cinemark fully capitalized on the robust second quarter film slate to deliver record-level results, including multiple box office achievements, all-time high food and beverage per caps, our highest domestic quarterly revenue ever, and one of our most profitable quarters in the history of our company.”

Cinemark’s stock has taken a slide in recent days along with the rest of the stock market, dropping 7.7% over the last five trading days to $26.87 a share at market close on Thursday.

Looking ahead, Cinemark has taken advantage of a fruitful July at the box office, where monthly domestic grosses reached $1.1 billion thanks to films like “Jurassic World Rebirth” and “Superman.” Earlier this month, the chain deepened its partnership with the Korean premium format company CJ 4DPlex, reaching a deal to add 20 more ScreenX auditoriums to their circuit.