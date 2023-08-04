The Apple TV+ crime drama “City on Fire,” which wrapped up its 8-episode first season two months ago, will not be getting a second season, TheWrap has confirmed.

Based on the novel of the same name by Garth Risk Hallberg, “City on Fire” wasn’t listed as a limited series. But the story shown in Season 1 covered the entire book, which means viewers won’t be stuck with a never-resolved cliffhanger similar to Hulu’s 2020 “High Fidelity” adaptation.

Set in 2003, the story follows the aftermath of the shooting of a young student in Central Park, New York city. The investigation uncovers ties to a series of fires, the Manhattan music scene, and a secretive and wealthy real estate family.

Created by Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage, the show was executive produced by Schwartz and Savage alongside Lis Rowinski and Jesse Peretz.

“City on Fire” stars Wyatt Oleff, Chase Sui Wonders, Jemima Kirke, Nico Tortorella, Ashley Zukerman, Xavier Clyde, Max Milner, Alexandra Doke, Omid Abtahi, Kathleen Munroe, John Cameron Mitchell, Michael Tow, Alexander Pineiro, Amel Khalil, Beth Malone and Geoff Pierson.

It was produced by Fake Empire Productions and Apple Studios.