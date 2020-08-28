Civil Rights Historical Drama ‘Women of the Movement’ Gets Series Order at ABC
Limited series centers on Mamie Till Mobley’s fight for justice for son Emmett Till
Tim Baysinger | August 28, 2020
Last Updated: August 28, 2020 @ 11:20 AM
ABC has given a series pickup to “Women of the Movement,” a female-led historical civil rights drama that is executive produced by Jay-Z and Will Smith.
The six-episode series will center on Mamie Till Mobley and her fight to get justice for son Emmett Till, a 14-year old who was lynched in the Jim Crow South in 1955. It was initially developed as an anthology — with a second season to potentially focus on Rosa Parks — but it will now be a limited series.
It will be based on the book “Emmett Till: The Murder That Shocked the World and Propelled the Civil Rights Movement” by Devery S. Anderson. Marissa Jo Cerar will write the series and serve as showrunner. Gina Prince-Bythewood (“The Old Guard,” “Love & Basketball)” will direct the first episode.
“Today marks 65 years since the tragic murder of 14-year-old Emmett Till. This limited series will shine a light on the determined pursuit of justice by Emmett’s mother, Mamie Till Mobley,” said Karey Burke, president, ABC Entertainment. “Their story involves inconceivable heartbreak and brutality but also the enduring love of a mother and her son, galvanizing a movement that carved the path for today’s racial justice movement. We are honored to be bringing their story to ABC backed by an all-star producing team.”
Along with Jay-Z and Smith, Jay Brown, Tyran “Ty Ty” Smith (Roc Nation), and James Lassiter (Overbrook Entertainment) will executive produce alongside Aaron Kaplan and Dana Honor from Kapital Entertainment. The series is produced by Kapital Entertainment.
“The story of Emmett Till and Mamie Till is not one I want to tell. It is a story I need to tell,” said Gina Prince-Bythewood. “I am grateful to be on this journey with incredible collaborators who are determined to honor this mother and son with truth, authenticity and humanity.”
