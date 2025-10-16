Claire Danes Finds a Killer Story in Netflix’s First Trailer for ‘The Beast in Me’

Netflix released a trailer Thursday for “The Beast in Me,” a new mystery thriller starring Claire Danes. In the miniseries from 20th Television, Danes plays Aggie Wiggs, a struggling author who may have bitten off more than she can chew with her latest book — which focuses on her new neighbor (Matthew Rhys) who happens to be a murder suspect.

Rhys stars alongside Danes as Nile Jarvis, a real estate mogul who moves into the neighborhood after having become the prime suspect in the murder investigation of his wife. Natalie Morales joins the cast as Shelley, Aggie’s ex-wife who, like Aggie, is recovering from the death of their young child.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8iNHGKcP0cM

As Aggie struggles to once again pick up the pen, she approaches Nile with fear and fascination, believing the accused killer to be the perfect subject for her new book. Diving deeper into the story, things quickly take a terrifying turn for the once-successful writer.

“Maybe I am complicit,” Aggie says in the trailer. “But I am not a monster.”

“The Beast in Me” sees Danes reunite with Howard Gordon, who developed the hit series “Homeland” alongside Alex Gansa. Gordon serves as a showrunner and writer on “The Beast in Me,” and executive produces alongside Danes.

The series was created and written by Gabe Rotter, who, like Gordon, worked on “The X-Files.” Antonio Campos, who previously worked on “The Staircase,” directed the series. Both serve as executive producers. Other EPs on the show are Daniel Pearle, Caroline Baron and Jodie Foster, as well as Conan O’Brien, Jeff Ross and David Kissinger for Conaco.

Alongside Rotter, who wrote on the series’ first two episodes, and Gordon, who wrote the finale, Pearle, Erika Sheffer, C.A. Johnson, Ali Liebegott and Mike Skerrett all serve as writers on “The Beast in Me.” Guest stars include Amir Arison, Jonathan Banks, Will Brill, Kate Burton, Julie Ann Emery, Tim Guinee, Bill Irwin, David Lyons, Deirdre O’Connell, Hettienne Park and Aleyse Shannon.

All eight episodes of “The Beast in Me” will stream on Netflix starting Nov. 13.