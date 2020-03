Clare Crawley can’t hurry love. No, she’ll just have to wait — because concerns over the coronavirus pandemic recently pushed back the start of production on her season of “The Bachelorette.”

But Season 16’s 38-year-old star, who is the oldest Bachelorette in the history of the ABC reality dating show’s franchise, is OK with that because “everyone’s health is the most important priority at this time.”

“Well hello! Talk about most dramatic season ever!” Crawley wrote in an Instagram post Friday, which was accompanied by a picture of her and “Bachelor” franchise host Chris Harrison. “In all seriousness, Everyone’s health is the most important priority at this time, and as I’m sure you’ve heard, we are pressing pause for now on filming The Bachelorette.”

She continued: “We are taking it day by day and even hour by hour as this is so unpredictable. All I know for sure is that my heart is so full from all the love and support this far, and am still so excited for my journey to begin! I’ve waited 38 years for these moments, what’s a little bit longer, right! ❤️xoxo”

“The Bachelorette,” which is produced by Warner Bros TV, is just one of many TV series that have delayed or suspended production over the past week, as coronavirus continues to spread.

“With the rapidly changing events related to COVID-19, and out of an abundance of caution, Warner Bros. Television Group is halting production on some of our 70+ series and pilots currently filming or about to begin,” the studio said in a statement Friday. “The health and safety of our employees, casts and crews remains our top priority. During this time, we will continue to follow the guidance of the Centers for Disease Control as well as local officials and public health professionals in each city where our productions are based.”

