Clare Crawley Bachelorette

ABC/Craig Sjodin

Clare’s Exit, Tayshia’s ‘Bachelorette’ Debut Rises in Ratings – Even vs ‘Thursday Night Football’

by | November 6, 2020 @ 8:34 AM

CBS’ Anna Faris-less “Mom” season premiere and “B Positive” debut are non-factors on busy TV evening

“The Bachelorette” formally bid adieu to Clare and welcomed Tayshia on Thursday, when the ABC dating competition’s ratings rose (get it?) with the anticipated episode.

This, despite going up against Fox’s “Thursday Night Football” NFL game this time around. (OK, so the audiences for those two programs don’t have a tone of built-in crossover, but they can take TVs away from each other.)

Become a member to read more.
Tony Maglio

Tony Maglio

TV Editor • tony.maglio@thewrap.com • Twitter: @tonymaglio

[ YOU MAY ALSO LIKE ]

T-Mobile’s New Streaming Service TVision Accused of Breaching Distribution Contracts
CNN Election Night 2

CNN Tops Fox News on Night 2 of Election Coverage With 7.1 Million Primetime Viewers
Haunting of Bly Manor

‘Haunting of Bly Manor’ Debuts at No. 2 on Nielsen’s Top 10 SVOD Rankings
Masked Singer

Ratings: ‘The Masked Singer’ Beats Ongoing Election Coverage on Broadcast Rivals

How ‘Pick Up and Play’ Games Pay Off for Game Developer Zynga
election night 2020 ratings

Election Night 2020 Viewership Falls 20% From 2016 to 56.9 Million

Tech Talk With Sean Burch and Alex Kantrowitz: How Trump Changed the Tech World Forever | PRO Video
sinclair broadcast group

Sinclair Broadcasting Takes $4.2 Billion Hit Over Regional Sports Networks
Netflix Reed Hastings

Why Netflix Hasn’t Peaked Yet – Despite Lackluster Subscriber Growth
Johnny Depp

Can Johnny Depp Bounce Back From ‘Modern-Day Scarlet Letter’ of UK Court’s ‘Wife Beater’ Ruling?
johnny depp

Is Johnny Depp Still a Bankable Movie Star?