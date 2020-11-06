Clare’s Exit, Tayshia’s ‘Bachelorette’ Debut Rises in Ratings – Even vs ‘Thursday Night Football’

CBS’ Anna Faris-less “Mom” season premiere and “B Positive” debut are non-factors on busy TV evening

This, despite going up against Fox’s “Thursday Night Football” NFL game this time around. (OK, so the audiences for those two programs don’t have a tone of built-in crossover, but they can take TVs away from each other.)

“The Bachelorette” formally bid adieu to Clare and welcomed Tayshia on Thursday, when the ABC dating competition’s ratings rose (get it?) with the anticipated episode.

CBS finished third in primetime with the post-Anna Faris “Mom” season premiere and the series debut of Chuck Lorre’s new sitcom, “B Positive.”

NBC said farewell to “Superstore” star America Ferrera last night. Yes, Thursday primetime had a very specific and totally coincidental theme.

ABC, CBS and NBC also aired some ongoing presidential-election coverage last night.

Also Read: How 'Mom' Handled Anna Faris' Departure in Season 8 Premiere

Fox was first in ratings with a 2.4 rating/13 share in the advertiser-coveted 18-49 demographic and in total viewers with an average of 8.6 million, according to preliminary numbers. That was all the Green Bay Packers vs. the San Francisco 49ers.

ABC was second in ratings with a 1.1/6 and in viewers with 4.5 million. “The Bachelorette” from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. averaged a 1.4/7 and 5.5 million total viewers. At 10, ABC News’ election coverage closed primetime with a 0.5/3 and 2.7 million viewers.

CBS was third in ratings with a 0.5/2 and in viewers with 3.9 million. “The Young Sheldon” season premiere at 8 had a 0.7/4 and 6.5 million viewers. At 8:30, “B Positive” launched with a 0.6/3 and 5 million viewers. “Mom” at 9 got a 0.6/3 and 4.7 million viewers. Following a rerun, CBS News’ 10 o’clock election coverage received a 0.3/2 and 2 million viewers.

Also Read: 'Superstore' Showrunners Break Down America Ferrera's Bittersweet Final Episode

NBC was fourth in ratings with a 0.4/2 and in viewers with 1.9 million. America Ferrera’s final “Superstore” episode at 8 received a 0.5/3 and 2.3 million viewers. Following a repeat, NBC News aired two hours of election coverage from 9-11, averaging a 0.4/2 and 1.9 million viewers.

Univision and Telemundo tied for fifth in ratings, both with a 0.3. Univision had a 2 share, Telemundo had a 1. Univision was fifth in total viewers with 1.1 million, Telemundo was sixth with 935,000.

The CW was seventh in ratings with a 0.2/1 and in viewers with 746,000. “Supernatural” at 8 had a 0.3/1 and 1 million viewers. At 9, “The Outpost” got a 0.1/0 and 459,000 viewers.