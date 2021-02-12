Ratings: CBS’ ‘Silence of the Lambs’ Sequel Series ‘Clarice’ Tops Time Slot in Debut

CBS, ABC and Fox tie for first place in Thursday’s primetime ratings

On Thursday, CBS, ABC and Fox tied for first place in the key demo’s primetime ratings averages. CBS finished first in total viewers, however, with all four of its sitcoms leading into “Clarice” reaching season highs in overall eyeballs.

“Silence of the Lambs” sequel series “Clarice” won the 10 p.m. time slot in its debut, but CBS’ primetime anchor wasn’t quite strong enough among adults 18-49 to break the network away from the pack.

NBC settled for a fifth-place ratings tie with Telemundo.

CBS, ABC and Fox tied for first in ratings, each with a 0.6 rating/4 share in the advertiser-coveted 18-49 demographic. CBS was first in total viewers with an average of 4.9 million, according to preliminary numbers. ABC was second in total viewers with 4 million, Fox was fourth with 2.3 million.

For CBS, “Young Sheldon” at 8 p.m. put up a 0.8/5 and 7.3 million viewers. At 8:30, “B Positive” drew a 0.6/4 and 5.1 million viewers. “Mom” at 9 received a 0.7/4 and 5.3 million viewers. At 9:30, “The Unicorn” had a 0.5/3 and 3.9 million viewers. At 10, “Clarice” debuted to a 0.5/4 and 4 million viewers.

For ABC, “Celebrity Wheel of Fortune” at 8 got a 0.7/5 and 5.4 million viewers. “The Chase” at 9 had a 0.6/4 and 4.1 million viewers. At 10, “The Hustler” settled for a 0.4/3 and 2.5 million viewers.

For Fox, “Hell’s Kitchen” at 8 had a 0.7/5 and 2.4 million viewers. At 9, “Call Me Kat” got a 0.5/3 and 2 million viewers. “Last Man Standing” at 9:30 received a 0.4/2 and 2.2 million viewers.

Univision was fourth in ratings with a 0.4/2 and fifth in viewers with 1.3 million.

NBC and Telemundo tied for was fifth in ratings, both with a 0.3/2. NBC was third in total viewers with 2.4 million, Telemundo was seventh with 970,000.

For NBC, “Mr. Mayor” at 8 had a 0.4/3 and 2.7 million viewers. At 8:30, “Superstore” got a 0.4/2 and 1.9 million viewers. Following a repeat, a “Dateline NBC” episode at 10 received a 0.3/2 and 2.6 million viewers.

The CW was seventh in ratings with a 0.2/1 and sixth in viewers with 1.2 million. “Walker” at 8 had a 0.2/1 and 1.7 million viewers. “Legacies” at 9 got a 0.1/1 and 660,000 viewers.