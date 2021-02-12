Clarice

CBS

Ratings: CBS’ ‘Silence of the Lambs’ Sequel Series ‘Clarice’ Tops Time Slot in Debut

by | February 12, 2021 @ 8:36 AM

CBS, ABC and Fox tie for first place in Thursday’s primetime ratings

“Silence of the Lambs” sequel series “Clarice” won the 10 p.m. time slot in its debut, but CBS’ primetime anchor wasn’t quite strong enough among adults 18-49 to break the network away from the pack.

On Thursday, CBS, ABC and Fox tied for first place in the key demo’s primetime ratings averages. CBS finished first in total viewers, however, with all four of its sitcoms leading into “Clarice” reaching season highs in overall eyeballs.

Tony Maglio

Tony Maglio

TV Editor • tony.maglio@thewrap.com • Twitter: @tonymaglio

