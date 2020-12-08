CBS released the first teaser for its upcoming “Silence of the Lambs” sequel “Clarice,” with Rebecca Breeds playing FBI agent Clarice Starling.

The drama will premiere on Wednesday, Feb. 11 at 10 p.m.

Breeds takes over the role that was portrayed by Jodie Foster in the 1991 classic. Watch the teaser above.

Here’s the logline for the new drama:

“Clarice” is a deep dive into the untold personal story of FBI Agent Clarice Starling as she returns to the field in 1993, one year after the events of “The Silence of the Lambs.” Brilliant and vulnerable, Clarice’s bravery gives her an inner light that draws monsters and madmen to her. However, her complex psychological makeup that comes from a challenging childhood empowers her to begin to find her voice while working in a man’s world, as well as escape the family secrets that have haunted her throughout her life.

The rest of the case includes Michael Cudlitz as Paul Krendler, Lucca de Oliveira as Tomas Esquivel, Kal Penn as Shaan Tripathi, Nick Sandow as Agent Clarke, Devyn Tyler as Ardelia Mapp and Marnee Carpenter as Catherine Martin.

Kurtzman (the mastermind behind CBS All Access’ growing “Star Trek” franchise) and his writing partner Jenny Lumet will executive produce “Clarice,” along with Secret Hideout’s Heather Kadin. Aaron Baiers is a co-executive producer. The series hails from MGM and CBS Television Studios in association with Kurtzman’s Secret Hideout.

Along with Foster, the character was also portrayed by Julianne Moore in the 2001 film sequel “Hannibal,” which saw star Anthony Hopkins return as the cannibalistic serial killer.

CBS announced last week that Queen Latifah’s “The Equalizer” will debut following Super Bowl LV on Feb. 7. This now leaves Chuck Lorre’s “United States of Al” as the lone new series without a premiere date.

