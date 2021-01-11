‘Clarice’ Trailer: Things Have Somehow Gotten Worse for Agent Starling in CBS’ ‘Silence of the Lambs’ Sequel (Video)

CBS has dropped the trailer for “Clarice,” its “Silence of the Lambs” sequel series. The drama picks up with Clarice Starling (played by Rebecca Breeds) one year after the events of the 1991 film, in which the FBI agent-in-training (then played by Jodie Foster) seeks the assistance of cannibalistic serial killer Hannibal Lecter (Anthony Hopkins) in catching another killer, in exchange for information about her unhappy childhood.

And, uh, let’s just say she’s not doing great after that whole traumatic experience, as the trailer only seems to indicate things are getting worse and worse for Ms. Starling as she returns to the field.

Here’s the official description for “Clarice,” which premieres Feb. 11 on CBS: “Clarice” is a deep dive into the untold personal story of FBI Agent Clarice Starling as she returns to the field in 1993, one year after the events of ‘The Silence of the Lambs.’ Brilliant and vulnerable, Clarice’s bravery gives her an inner light that draws monsters and madmen to her. However, her complex psychological makeup that comes from a challenging childhood empowers her to begin to find her voice while working in a man’s world, as well as escape the family secrets that have haunted her throughout her life.

Watch the trailer via the video above.

Along with Breeds, “Clarice” stars Michael Cudlitz as Paul Krendler, Lucca de Oliveira as Tomas Esquivel, Kal Penn as Shaan Tripathi, Nick Sandow as Agent Clarke, Devyn Tyler as Ardelia Mapp and Marnee Carpenter as Catherine Martin.

Alex Kurtzman (the mastermind behind CBS All Access’ growing “Star Trek” franchise) and his writing partner Jenny Lumet executive produce “Clarice,” along with Secret Hideout’s Heather Kadin. Aaron Baiers is a co-executive producer. The series hails from MGM and CBS Television Studios in association with Kurtzman’s Secret Hideout.

“Clarice” premieres Thursday, Feb. 11 at 10/9c on CBS.