Clark Middleton, an actor known for his roles on “Twin Peaks” and most recently “The Blacklist,” passed away on Sunday. He was 63.

According to his agent, Steve Stone, Middleton died of West Nile Virus.

Middleton, who was diagnosed with juvenile rheumatoid arthritis at the age of 4, appeared on such shows as “Law & Order,” “Fringe,” “The Path.” “Twin Peaks” and “The Blacklist.” On the big screen, he appeared in “Snowpiercer,” “Sin City,” “Kill Bill: Vol. 2,” and “Birdman or (The Unexpected Virtue of Ignorance).”

Jon Bokenkamp, creator of “The Blacklist, told Variety, “I’m heartbroken. Besides being a truly unique and gifted actor, Clark was simply an incredible guy in every way. He was a whip-smart film nut. He loved his work with a passion. And he was insanely generous of spirit … I know his entire family at The Blacklist is devastated by this news. Clark was one of the good ones, and we lost him way too soon.”

He is survived by his wife Elissa.