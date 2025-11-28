“Star Wars: Ahsoka” actress Claudia Black said she dropped out of starring in Season 2 due to Disney not paying her enough to cover her living expenses as a single mother.

“I’m going to be transparent. They picked up Season 2, picked me up with it, and then Disney, which is structuring things differently these days, could not pay me what I needed to be paid as a single mother to keep all my responsibilities going at home in Los Angeles, because they were filming in London,” the actress, who plays Nightsister Klothow in the series, said in an interview with Bleeding Cool on Friday. “It was not something that they could make happen, and therefore, I had to bow out for season two. It was very sad for me.”

Disney did not immediately respond to TheWrap’s request for comment.

She continued: “I sent an email to [Lucasfilm Chief Creative Officer,] Dave Filoni thanking him, and I said, ‘What a ride!’ Everyone like me who grew up in the ’70s and ’80s has always been into the ‘Star Wars’ universe, and it’s a very playful environment to work in. I’m grateful that I got to be in that universe, lovely people, lovely directors, interesting to work on ‘The Volume.’”

“Star Wars: Ahsoka,” which also stars Rosario Dawson, Natasha Liu Bordizzo, Ivanna Sakhno, Hayden Christensen, and more, debuted on Aug. 22, 2023. The series takes place after the events of 1983’s “Star Wars: Return of the Jedi” and the fall of the Empire, around the same time as other series in the live-action “Star Wars” canon—”The Mandalorian” and “The Book of Boba Fett” (Ahsoka appeared in both). It also follows “Star Wars: Rebels,” with many characters transitioning to the live-action “Ahsoka” adaptation, including Mary Elizabeth Winstead’s Hera Syndulla, Clancy Brown’s Ryder Azadi and Bordizzo’s Sabine Wren.

As TheWrap reported in June 2024, a second season of “Ahsoka” has been teased, with filming reportedly beginning soon in London.