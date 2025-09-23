Claudia Cardinale, Italian Film Star of ‘8 1/2’ and ‘The Pink Panther,’ Dies at 87

Claudia Cardinale, the Italian movie star who appeared in such films as “The Pink Panther” and “Once Upon a Time in the West,” died Tuesday near Paris, according to her agent. The actress was 87.

Cardinale had an extensive career, appearing in a number of popular and impactful films, particularly in the 1960s. In 1963, Cardinale starred in “8 1/2,” Federico Fellini’s masterpiece that is now regarded as one of the most influential films of all time. In the avant-garde dramedy, Cardinale stars as Claudia, a movie star cast as the “Ideal Woman” to feature in the main character’s new film. “8 1/2” was nominated for five Academy Awards, including Best Director, and won Best Costume Design — Black-and-White and Best Foreign Language Film.

The same year, Cardinale would feature in Blake Edwards’ iconic comedy “The Pink Panther,” starring Peter Sellers. In it, Cardinale stars as Princess Dala, the owner of the titular Pink Panther diamond at the center of the jewel heist comedy.

Later in the late ’60s, Cardinale starred in “Once Upon a Time in the West” from highly acclaimed and influential spaghetti Western director Sergio Leone. In the film, Cardinale plays Jill McBain, starring alongside Henry Fonda, Jason Robards and Charles Bronson.

Cardinale continued working into the 2020s, appearing in films like “Rogue City” on Netflix. She died in Nemours, near Paris, on Tuesday.