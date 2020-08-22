Go Pro Today

Cleveland Radio Station Fires Anchor for Calling Kamala Harris ‘Colored’

“The term used is extremely offensive and does not align with our station’s core values,” WTAM 1100’s program director says

| August 22, 2020 @ 4:33 PM Last Updated: August 22, 2020 @ 5:30 PM
Vice Presidential Nominee Kamala Harris Addresses Virtual DNC From Delaware

Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images

A Cleveland radio station has fired an anchor for calling Sen. Kamala Harris America’s “first colored vice presidential candidate” in a news teaser Wednesday.

During WTAM 1100’s broadcast of the Cleveland Indians game, anchor Kyle Cornell said in a promo, “The U.S. officially has its first colored vice presidential candidate. More coming up after the game on Newsradio WTAM 1100 Cleveland.”

A clip of Cornell’s remark was quickly shared on social media and backlash against Cornell and the station ensued. Cornell was fired by WTAM 1100 Thursday.

Also Read: Fall TV 2020: All the Premiere Dates for New and Returning Shows - So Far (Photos)

“We are aware of the reference made on WTAM by Kyle Cornell,” WTAM 1100’s program and promotions director Ray Davis said in a statement. “We take this matter very seriously and addressed it immediately. The term used is extremely offensive and does not align with our station’s core values and commitment to the communities we serve. He is no longer with WTAM.”

In an interview published by WKYC 3News on Thursday, Cornell, 26, said he “wasn’t trying to be malicious or in any way decimate the character or anything like that,” adding: “That was never the goal. And for that, I am truly sorry.”

“For the station of WTAM too, I feel awful for putting them through what they’ve had to go through over the past 24 hours,” he added. “I just want them to understand it was a rough choice to make and that I accept my punishment and know that I still love and care about everyone at the station, wish them well and I hope that they can forgive me for making a judgement [sp] in error and something that I know is not me.”

Fall TV 2020: All the Premiere Dates for New and Returning Shows - So Far (Photos)

  • fall tv 2020 premiere dates Showtime/FX/Hulu/Fox
  • Teen Mom 2 MTV
  • Transplant - Season 1 NBC
  • AP Bio Season 3 Peacock
  • HBO Max
  • Away Hilary Swank Netflix
  • Stormfront Aya Cash The Boys Season 2 Amazon Prime Video
  • Method Man in Power Book II: Ghost Starz
  • American Ninja Warrior - season 11 NBC
  • LA's Finest - Season 1 - Episode 101 Spectrum Originals
  • Woke Lamorne Morris Hulu
  • Julie and the Phantoms Netflix
  • Dancing With the Stars ABC
  • The Third Day HBO
  • We Are Who We Are HBO
  • Enslaved Epix
  • Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous Hulu
  • Pen15 Hulu
  • Ratched Sarah Paulson Netflix
  • The CW logo
  • LA's Finest Fox
  • filthy rich Fox
  • Rainn Wilson Utopia Amazon
  • A Wilderness of Error FX
  • Simpsons Fox
  • Bless the Harts Fox
  • Bobs Burgers Fox
  • Showtime
  • Family Guy Fox
  • Fargo Year 4 - Chris Rock FX
  • Gangs of London AMC
  • Salisbury Poisonings AMC
  • Kaitlyn Dever Getty
  • Pandora
  • Ethan Hawke Good Lord Bird Showtime Showtime
  • britannia Epix
  • The Walking Dead World Beyond AMC
  • Soulmates AMC
  • Swamp Thing DC Universe
  • NEXT Fox
  • The CW
  • Coroner The CW
  • Supernatural The CW
  • CW - The Outpost The CW
  • fear the walking dead ftwd season 6 premiere and trailer AMC
  • Tell Me a Story The CW
  • Star Trek Discovery Season 3 CBS All Access
  • Helstrom Hulu Comic-Con at Home San Diego Comic-Con Trailer Hulu
  • Unsolved Mysteries Netflix
  • The Undoing HBO
  • the crown season 3 queen elizabeth conspiracy theories harold wilson anthony blunt russian Netflix
  • Animaniacs Hulu
1 of 52

Here’s when 51 broadcast, cable and streaming series debut and come back

Fall will be here before we know it, and it's safe to say that when it arrives, everyone will still be staying at home as much as possible to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Luckily, dozens of new and returning shows are premiering this autumn to keep you company. TheWrap has rounded up all the dates we know -- so far -- for Fall TV shows' debuts. We will continue to update the list as more become available.

For the purposes of this gallery, we've designated Sept. 1 as the beginning of fall rather than the official Sept. 22 start, since "Fall TV" is sure to be more loosely defined this year.

Also Read: Here’s the Complete Fall 2020 TV Schedule for All 5 Broadcast Networks

View In Gallery

Related Content