Cleveland Radio Station Fires Anchor for Calling Kamala Harris ‘Colored’

A Cleveland radio station has fired an anchor for calling Sen. Kamala Harris America’s “first colored vice presidential candidate” in a news teaser Wednesday.

During WTAM 1100’s broadcast of the Cleveland Indians game, anchor Kyle Cornell said in a promo, “The U.S. officially has its first colored vice presidential candidate. More coming up after the game on Newsradio WTAM 1100 Cleveland.”

A clip of Cornell’s remark was quickly shared on social media and backlash against Cornell and the station ensued. Cornell was fired by WTAM 1100 Thursday.

“We are aware of the reference made on WTAM by Kyle Cornell,” WTAM 1100’s program and promotions director Ray Davis said in a statement. “We take this matter very seriously and addressed it immediately. The term used is extremely offensive and does not align with our station’s core values and commitment to the communities we serve. He is no longer with WTAM.”

In an interview published by WKYC 3News on Thursday, Cornell, 26, said he “wasn’t trying to be malicious or in any way decimate the character or anything like that,” adding: “That was never the goal. And for that, I am truly sorry.”

“For the station of WTAM too, I feel awful for putting them through what they’ve had to go through over the past 24 hours,” he added. “I just want them to understand it was a rough choice to make and that I accept my punishment and know that I still love and care about everyone at the station, wish them well and I hope that they can forgive me for making a judgement [sp] in error and something that I know is not me.”