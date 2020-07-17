Cloudfare Outage Pulls Medium, Politico and Several Other Major Sites Offline

DNS service provider says a faulty router in Atlanta led to several sites going offline for about 30 minutes

| July 17, 2020 @ 3:53 PM

Photos: Cloudflare, DownDetector.com

Several major websites, including Politico, Medium and Patreon, went down on Friday afternoon after Cloudflare’s DNS service ran into tech issues.

The outage happened around 2:15 p.m. Pacific and impacted the sites that depend on Cloudfare for about a half hour. Cloudflare said the outage was not the result of a hack or cyberattack.

“This afternoon we saw an outage across some parts of our network. It was not as a result of an attack,” a Cloudflare spokesperson told TheWrap Friday afternoon. “It appears a router on our global backbone announced bad routes and caused some portions of the network to not be available. We believe we have addressed the root cause and monitoring systems for stability now. We will share more shortly–we have a team writing an update as we speak.”

Cloudflare CEO Matthew Prince tweeted the company identified a problem with a router in Atlanta that led to several sites being inaccessible for the 30 minute period.

“Everything is restored now and we’re looking into the root cause,” Prince said in a followup tweet.

Beyond the sites mentioned above, Discord, Shopify, “League of Legends” and Feedly were also impacted by the outage, among other sites. The sites appeared to be functioning normally by about 3:30 p.m. Pacific time. Online outage detector DownDetector noted that Cloudflare outages on July 17 spiked around 3 p.m. Pacific Time.

DownDetector’s Cloudflare outage chart.

The outage comes a few days after Twitter ran into a major issue with hackers taking over several prominent accounts, including those of former President Barack Obama and Tesla chief Elon Musk, asking followers to send bitcoin to a particular address; the hackers promised to send back twice as much bitcoin as followers sent them. The address has since received about $118,000 worth of bitcoin since the widespread scam.

Samson Amore contributed to this report.

19 Movie and TV Casts That Reunited Remotely During Coronavirus, From 'The Goonies' to 'Full House' (Photos)

  • The Goonies Reunion Josh Gad/YouTube
  • Warner Bros.
  • hamilton musical Photo by Theo Wargo/WireImage
  • NBC
  • Daphne Zuniga Melrose Place Fox
  • Contagion Laurence Fishburne Kate Winslet Warner Bros.
  • The Wonders That Thing You Do Twentieth Century Fox
  • High School Musical Disney Channel
  • Parks and Recreation NBC
  • Photo by ABC Photo Archives/ABC via Getty Images
  • My So-Called Life ABC
  • Nickelodeon
  • maze runner death cure ya films 20th Century Studios
  • Disney Channel
  • Danny DeVito Taxi NBC
  • chuck NBC
  • The Nanny fran Drescher CBS
  • Chris Cuffaio/NBCU Photo Bank
  • back to the future movies sequels games universal marty mcfly michael j fox doc brown christopher lloyd Universal
  • Community NBC
1 of 20

Stars from “Chuck,” “The Nanny,” “Frasier,” “Taxi” and more have taken part in table reads and Q&A specials

It's not just your old high school and college buddies that are using stay-at-home quarantines during the coronavirus pandemic as an excuse to reconnect with you over Zoom. The casts and teams behind over a dozen beloved shows or films have reunited remotely in recent weeks just to pass the time. Many of the stars are doing conversations for charity, while others are staging full remote episodes or special performances just to perk up a fan's day. In case you missed them earlier, here are all the reunions that took place since the shutdowns began, and we'll add more as they inevitably take place.

View In Gallery

Related Content

KEEP READING..

The news
you need now,
more than ever.

Create a FREE Account

Already a member? Login

LIMITED TIME - Sign up for WrapPRO for 70% off

Try PRO today
FOR FREE