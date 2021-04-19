Clubhouse’s Monthly Downloads Plunged 72% Last Month | Chart

by | April 19, 2021 @ 6:00 AM

After pulling in 9.5 million downloads in February, Clubhouse only had 2.7 million downloads in March, according to new data from Sensor Tower

Is the party on Clubhouse already dying out?

New data provided by Sensor Tower this week — coupled with some user complaints — indicates the audio-driven app may be losing some of its momentum. The key takeaway from Sensor Tower: Clubhouse downloads dropped 72% in March compared to February, when the app was downloaded 9.6 million times. In March, Clubhouse was downloaded 2.7 million times — putting it just ahead of the 2.4 million downloads it had in January.

