Clubhouse Users Can Now Pay Their Favorite Creators Directly

by | April 5, 2021 @ 4:20 PM

A new partnership with Stripe allows users to stay on the app if they want to send a tip

Clubhouse on Monday afternoon announced a new partnership with Stripe, the financial services company, that’ll allow users to directly pay other users for content they enjoy.

The new feature, aptly dubbed “Payments,” has already started rolling out. All Clubhouse users (the app had more than 10 million the last time it provided an update in mid-February) will be able to send payments immediately, but not all users will be able to receive payments on Monday; the ability to receive payments will occur “in waves,”  according to Clubhouse’s announcement, and will begin with “a small test group” on Monday.

Sean Burch

Sean Burch

Tech reporter • sean.burch@thewrap.com • @seanb44 

