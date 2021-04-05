Clubhouse Users Can Now Pay Their Favorite Creators Directly

A new partnership with Stripe allows users to stay on the app if they want to send a tip

The new feature, aptly dubbed “Payments,” has already started rolling out. All Clubhouse users (the app had more than 10 million the last time it provided an update in mid-February) will be able to send payments immediately, but not all users will be able to receive payments on Monday; the ability to receive payments will occur “in waves,” according to Clubhouse’s announcement, and will begin with “a small test group” on Monday.

Clubhouse on Monday afternoon announced a new partnership with Stripe, the financial services company, that’ll allow users to directly pay other users for content they enjoy.

“Our aim is to help creators build community, audience, and impact,” the company said in its announcement. “And as Clubhouse continues to scale, it’s important to us to align our business model with that of the creators – helping them make money and thrive on the platform.”

Clubhouse will not take a cut of the payments creators receive, but “the person sending the money will also be charged a small card processing fee,” the company said, when users go to pay other users.

To send another user money on Clubhouse, users can now tap on another user’s profile and click the “Send Money” button. They can then enter the amount they want to send, after first registering a credit or debit card.

The feature is surely a welcome one for creators who have been looking to monetize their followings on the live audio app. As TheWrap recently reported, many stand-up comics have turned to Clubhouse during the pandemic to work on their material in front of some form of a live audience; often times, the comics have received “tips” from users, either via Venmo, Cash App or other payment apps. Users will now be able to do that within the app directly, following Clubhouse’s partnership with Stripe.