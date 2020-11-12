CBS’ new “S.W.A.T.” season gets off to a slow start

In total viewers, primetime went to NBC’s “One Chicago” season premieres. (Yes, even though ABC’s aired the 2020 CMA Awards.)

“The Masked Singer” slipped slightly in TV ratings this week, but Fox still topped the competition in the key adults 18-49 demographic. (Yes, even though ABC’s aired the 2020 CMA Awards.)

ABC’s CMAs finished in a close second place in both main Nielsen metrics, but they were way down from last year and hit new record lows. The 54th CMAs fell 40% in total viewers from the 2019 version, and plummeted 45% in the key demo.

CBS’ “S.W.A.T.” Season 4 premiere got buried under a pile of other broadcast shows last night.

Fox was first in ratings with a 1.2 rating/7 share in the advertiser-coveted 18-49 demographic, but third in total viewers with an average of 4.6 million, according to preliminary numbers. “The Masked Singer” at 8 p.m. posted a 1.5 and 5.8 million viewers. “I Can See Your Voice” at 9 had a 0.9 and 3.4 million viewers.

ABC was second in ratings with a 1.1 and in viewers with 6.8 million. Those were the 8-11 averages of the network’s Country Music Awards, which were forced to make some last-minute performer substitutions due to positive COVID-19 tests and potential exposure.

NBC was third in ratings with a 1.0/6 and first in viewers with 7 million. The “Chicago Med” Season 6 premiere at 8 landed a 1.1/6 and 7.6 million viewers. At 9, the “Chicago Fire” Season 9 premiere landed a 1.0 and 7 million viewers. The “Chicago PD” Season 8 premiere at 10 drew a 0.9 and 6.3 million viewers.

CBS was fourth in ratings with a 0.5/3 and in viewers with 2.9 million. “The Amazing Race” from 8 to 10 averaged a 0.6 and 3.6 million viewers. At 10, the “S.W.A.T.” Season 4 start settled for a 0.4 and 2.6 million viewers.

Univision was fifth in ratings with a 0.4/2 and in viewers with 1.2 million.

Telemundo was sixth in ratings with a 0.3/2 and in viewers with 925,000

The CW was seventh in ratings with a 0.1/1 and in viewers with 503,000. “Devils” at 8 had a 0.1/0 and 452,000 viewers. “Coroner” at 9 got a 0.1/1 and 554,000 viewers.