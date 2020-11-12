CMAs 2020

ABC

CMAs Sink 45% in Ratings, Edge NBC’s ‘One Chicago’ Lineup – but Not Fox’s ‘Masked Singer’

by | November 12, 2020 @ 8:19 AM

CBS’ new “S.W.A.T.” season gets off to a slow start

“The Masked Singer” slipped slightly in TV ratings this week, but Fox still topped the competition in the key adults 18-49 demographic. (Yes, even though ABC’s aired the 2020 CMA Awards.)

In total viewers, primetime went to NBC’s “One Chicago” season premieres. (Yes, even though ABC’s aired the 2020 CMA Awards.)

Become a member to read more.
Tony Maglio

Tony Maglio

TV Editor • tony.maglio@thewrap.com • Twitter: @tonymaglio

[ YOU MAY ALSO LIKE ]

2020 holiday tv movies hallmark lifetime

A Coronavirus Christmas: How Hallmark and Lifetime Avoided Elf-Sized 2020 Holiday Movie Slates
TAYSHIA ADAMS

Ratings: Tayshia Adams’ 1st Full ‘Bachelorette’ Episode Rises 23% From Clare Crawley’s Season Premiere
joe biden hollywood

What Hollywood Wants From a Biden Presidency: Fix China, Handle Coronavirus
alex trebek

Alex Trebek Underwent Experimental Cancer Treatment From L.A. Times Owner’s Biotech Company

Ratings: ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Improves With AJ McLean Elimination

Post-Election ‘SNL’ With Host Dave Chappelle Scores Best Rating in 3 Years
donald trump tweets about joe biden dnc speech

How Big Tech ‘Dodged a Bullet’ With a Biden Victory

Nielsen to Add Hyper-Targeted Ad Measurement to National TV Ratings
quibi fail

Where Quibi Went Wrong: A Lack of Business Agility | PRO Insight
alex trebek george stephanopoulos

George Stephanopoulos’ Rep Lobbies For Him to Become Next Host of ‘Jeopardy!’ (Exclusive)
NCIS Los Angeles

Ratings: ‘NCIS: Los Angeles’ Season Premiere Outperforms ‘NCIS: New Orleans’