ABC was No. 1 outright in total viewers on Monday

The “CMA Best of Fest” special on ABC got the best — or at least the biggest — audience in Monday’s primetime. In the key demo, ABC ended up in a tie with NBC and Univision.

ABC, NBC and Univision tied for first in ratings, each with a 0.5 in the advertiser-coveted 18-49 demographic. NBC had a 4 share, ABC and Univision got 3 shares. ABC was first in total viewers with an average of 3.5 million, according to preliminary numbers. NBC was second in total viewers with 3.2 million, Univision was fifth with 1.8 million.

“CMA Best of Fest” aired throughout the entirety of ABC’s three-hour primetime lineup, averaging the above Nielsen numbers. The clip-show special highlighted 16 years of the best “CMA Fest” performances.

For NBC, “The Titan Games” at 8 p.m. posted a 0.7/5 and 3.8 million viewers. Reruns followed.

Fox was fourth in ratings with a 0.4/2 and in viewers with 2.3 million, airing all repeats.

CBS and Telemundo tied for fifth in ratings, both with a 0.3/2. CBS was third in total viewers with 3.1 million, Telemundo was seventh with 892,000 viewers.

CBS aired all reruns in primetime

The CW was seventh in ratings with a 0.2/1 and sixth in viewers with 932,000. “Whose Line Is It Anyway?” at 8 had a 0.2/2 and 949,000 viewers. Following a repeat, “Penn & Teller: Fool Us” at 9 got a 0.2/1 and 956,000 viewers.