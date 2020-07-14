The “CMA Best of Fest” special on ABC got the best — or at least the biggest — audience in Monday’s primetime. In the key demo, ABC ended up in a tie with NBC and Univision.
ABC, NBC and Univision tied for first in ratings, each with a 0.5 in the advertiser-coveted 18-49 demographic. NBC had a 4 share, ABC and Univision got 3 shares. ABC was first in total viewers with an average of 3.5 million, according to preliminary numbers. NBC was second in total viewers with 3.2 million, Univision was fifth with 1.8 million.
“CMA Best of Fest” aired throughout the entirety of ABC’s three-hour primetime lineup, averaging the above Nielsen numbers. The clip-show special highlighted 16 years of the best “CMA Fest” performances.
The CW was seventh in ratings with a 0.2/1 and sixth in viewers with 932,000. “Whose Line Is It Anyway?” at 8 had a 0.2/2 and 949,000 viewers. Following a repeat, “Penn & Teller: Fool Us” at 9 got a 0.2/1 and 956,000 viewers.
Naya Rivera's 11 Most Memorable Roles, From 'Family Matters' to 'Glee' (Photos)
Though she's best known for the role of Santana Lopez on Fox's musical series "Glee," on which she starred from 2009 to 2015, Naya Rivera's acting career began with television roles in early 1990s. Here is a list of 11 of Rivera's most memorable roles throughout her career, from her beginnings as a child actress in the early up through her most recent role in "Step Up: High Water."
Getty
"The Royal Family" (1991-92)
Rivera's first television role was in the CBS sitcom "The Royal Family" when she was just 4 years old. She played the granddaughter of a mail carrier (Red Foxx) and his wife (Della Reese) whose grown daughter moves back home with her three kids.
CBS
"Family Matters" (1992-93)
She played another little girl named Gwendolyn in three episodes of "Family Matters." In one scene in the episode "Heart Strings," she asks Steve Urkel for love advice.
ABC
"The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air" (1993)
Her next role was in one 1993 episode of "Fresh Prince" called "Bundle of Joy," playing a little girl named Cindy when she was 6 years old.
NBC
"Baywatch" (1996)
She also appeared in one 1996 episode of "Baywatch" called "Scorcher" as a girl named Willa who gets lost on the beach.
YouTube
"Even Stevens" (2002)
In 2002, Rivera appeared in one episode of this Disney Channel comedy, playing a girl who gets peeved when Shia LaBeouf's Louis gets gum stuck in her hair.
Disney Channel
"Soul Food" (2003)
She played Ahmad's girlfriend Lauryn in two 2003 episodes of this series that followed a multigenerational Black family in Chicago.
Showtime
"The Bernie Mac Show" (2002-06)
Rivera had a recurring role in this Fox sitcom, appearing in 11 episodes as a girl named Donna who befriends Mac's niece Vanessa (Camille Winbush).
Fox
"Glee" (2009-15)
Rivera's best-known role was Santana Lopez on Ryan Murphy's Fox musical series "Glee." Santana is a popular cheerleader who explores her identity as a lesbian and later falls in love with and marries her best friend, Brittany Pierce (Heather Morris).
Fox
"The View" (2014-15)
As she was wrapping work on "Glee," Rivera made six appearances as a guest co-host on the beloved ABC daytime talk show.
ABC
"Devious Maids" (2015)
She also had a recurring role as a maid named Blanca Alvarez in the third season of this Marc Cherry dramedy-mystery series.
Lifetime
"Step-Up: Highwater" (2018-19)
in this YouTube Original series, Rivera co-stars as the head of a performing arts high school in Atlanta where twins Tal and Janelle Baker have enrolled after moving from Ohio.
YouTube
1 of 12
She’s been acting on television since the early 1990s
Though she's best known for the role of Santana Lopez on Fox's musical series "Glee," on which she starred from 2009 to 2015, Naya Rivera's acting career began with television roles in early 1990s. Here is a list of 11 of Rivera's most memorable roles throughout her career, from her beginnings as a child actress in the early up through her most recent role in "Step Up: High Water."
Tony Maglio
TV Editor • [email protected] • Twitter: @tonymaglio