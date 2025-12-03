Where to Watch CMA Country Christmas

The CMA Country Music special is back for another night of holiday cheer and music.

The show returns for the 16th year of country music and Christmas energy. The CMA Country Christmas began back in 2010 and continues to boast as a great gathering of country music artists for a night of celebrating the holidays. This year’s show is hosted by by Christian artist Lauren Daigle and country music performer Jordan Davis.

Here is how to watch the 2025 CMA Country Christmas:

What time does the CMA Country Christmas start?

The CMA Country Christmas special will air on Tuesday, Dec. 2 starting at 6:00pm PT/9:00pm ET.

Will the CMA Country Christmas special be steaming?

Yes. The CMA Country Christmas special will eventually be available to stream. It will first air on ABC on Tuesday, Dec. 2 beginning at 6pm PT/9pm ET. After that, the special will be available to stream on Hulu and Disney+.

Where is the CMA Country Christmas filmed?

This year’s CMA Country Christmas was filmed at Belmont University’s Fisher Center for Performing Arts. In the past it had been shot at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena.

Who is hosting the CMA Country Christmas special?

This year’s show is hosted by Lauren Daigle and Jordan Davis.

Who is performing at the CMA Country Christmas special?

The 2025 CMA Country Christmas will include performances by Lady A, Riley Green, Megan Moroney, Little Big Town, Parker McCollum, Preservation Hall Jazz Band, BeBe Winans and others. The pair of hosts for the night’s event will also perform during the show.